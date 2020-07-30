CALGARY, Alberta, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced net income attributable to common shares for second quarter 2020 of $1.3 billion or $1.36 per share compared to net income of $1.1 billion or $1.21 per share for the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income attributable to common shares was $2.4 billion or $2.59 per share compared to net income of $2.1 billion or $2.30 per share for the same period in 2019. Comparable earnings for second quarter 2020 were $863 million or $0.92 per common share compared to $924 million or $1.00 per common share in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, comparable earnings were $2.0 billion or $2.10 per common share compared to $1.9 billion or $2.07 per common share for the same period in 2019. TC Energy's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, equivalent to $3.24 per common share on an annualized basis.
"During the first half of 2020, our diversified portfolio of essential energy infrastructure continued to perform very well,” said Russ Girling, TC Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. ”I am proud that in these unprecedented times we have continued to deliver the energy and advance projects vital to powering our industries and institutions as well as to the daily life and mobility of millions of North Americans. We have done this in a safe, reliable manner, maintaining our workforce, employing thousands of construction workers and with a commitment to fulfilling our obligations to people, communities, suppliers and governments on a full and timely basis."
Despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19, TC Energy's assets have been largely unimpacted. With few exceptions, flows and utilization levels remain in line with historical and seasonal norms, underscoring their criticality to North American consumers, institutions and commerce. With approximately 95 per cent of comparable EBITDA generated from regulated assets and/or long-term contracts, we continue to be largely insulated from short-term volatility associated with volume throughput and commodity prices. The Company's outlook for full year 2020 is essentially unchanged.
TC Energy also continued to advance its industry leading $37 billion secured capital program by placing approximately $3.0 billion of assets into service during the first half of 2020. In addition, the Company enhanced its liquidity by in excess of $11 billion during the second quarter by concluding the partial sale and project financing of Coastal GasLink along with the disposition of its Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for combined proceeds of approximately $4.9 billion, completing senior debt issuances of $2.0 billion and US$1.25 billion on compelling terms, as well as arranging US$2.0 billion of incremental committed credit facilities with its core banking group.
“Our significant internally generated cash flow, strong financial position and continued access to capital markets will enable us to prudently fund our secured capital program in a manner that is consistent with maintaining our strong credit ratings and targeted credit metrics," added Girling. "Once completed, approximately 98 per cent of the Company’s consolidated comparable EBITDA is expected to come from regulated and/or long-term contracted assets. Success in advancing these and other organic growth opportunities emanating from our five operating businesses across North America is expected to support annual dividend growth of eight to 10 per cent in 2021 and five to seven per cent thereafter."
Highlights
(All financial figures are unaudited and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)
Net income attributable to common shares increased by $156 million or $0.15 per common share to $1.3 billion or $1.36 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period last year. Per share results reflect the dilutive impact of common shares issued under our Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (DRP) in 2019. Second quarter 2020 results included an after-tax gain of $408 million related to the sale of a 65 per cent equity interest in the Coastal GasLink pipeline and an incremental after-tax loss of $80 million due to the Ontario natural gas-fired power plant assets sold on April 29, 2020. Second quarter 2019 results included an after-tax gain of $54 million due to the sale of our Coolidge generating station in May 2019, a deferred tax benefit of $32 million related to the impact of an Alberta corporate income tax rate reduction on our Canadian businesses not subject to rate-regulated accounting and an after-tax gain of $6 million related to U.S. Northeast power marketing contracts which were sold in May 2019. These specific items, as well as unrealized gains and losses from changes in risk management activities, are excluded from comparable earnings as we do not consider these transactions or adjustments to be a part of our underlying operations.
Comparable EBITDA decreased by $125 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to the net effect of the following:
Due to the flow-through treatment of certain expenses including income taxes, financial charges and depreciation on our Canadian rate-regulated pipelines, changes in these expenses impact our comparable EBITDA despite having no significant effect on net income.
Comparable earnings decreased by $61 million or $0.08 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 and was primarily the net effect of:
Comparable earnings per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 also reflects the dilutive impact of common shares issued under our DRP in 2019.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, a global pandemic. Company business continuity plans are in place across our organization and we continue to effectively operate our assets, conduct commercial activities and execute on projects with a focus on health, safety and reliability. Our businesses are broadly considered essential in Canada, the United States and Mexico given the important role our infrastructure plays in providing energy to North American markets. We are confident that our robust continuity and business resumption plans for critical teams, including liquids and gas control as well as commercial and field operations, will continue to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of energy for our customers. We anticipate that changes to work practices and other restrictions put in place by government and health authorities in response to COVID-19 will have an impact on certain projects. While we generally believe this will not be material, we also recognize that the ultimate impact remains uncertain at this time.
With approximately 95 per cent of our comparable EBITDA generated from rate-regulated assets and/or long-term contracts, we are largely insulated from the short-term volatility associated with fluctuations in volume throughput and commodity prices. Aside from the impact of maintenance activities and normal seasonal factors, to date we have not seen any pronounced changes in the utilization of our assets, with the exception of the Keystone Pipeline System which has experienced a modest reduction in uncontracted volumes. To date, we have not encountered any significant impacts on our supply chain. While it is too early to ascertain any long-term impact that COVID-19 may have on our capital program, directionally we have observed some slowdown of our construction activities and capital expenditures in 2020, largely due to permitting delays as regulators have been unable to process permits and conduct consultations in time frames that were originally anticipated. The impact of the Unit 6 force majeure at Bruce Power is still being evaluated and will ultimately depend on the extent and duration of the pandemic and our ability to implement mitigation measures.
Capital market conditions in 2020 have seen periods of extreme volatility and reduced liquidity. Despite this challenging backdrop, we have enhanced our liquidity by in excess of $11 billion during second quarter by accessing debt capital markets, arranging incremental committed credit facilities and completing sizable portfolio management transactions. With the combination of our predictable and growing cash flows from operations, cash on hand, substantial committed credit facilities, and various other financing levers available to us, we believe we are well positioned to continue to fund our obligations.
The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and unparalleled energy demand and supply disruption has had a significant impact on certain of our customers. While counterparty risk has heightened and we have increased our monitoring of and communication with counterparties experiencing greater financial pressures, we are not expecting any material negative impact to our 2020 earnings or cash flows.
The full extent and lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy is uncertain but to date has included extreme volatility in financial markets and commodity prices, a significant reduction in overall economic activity, and widespread extended shutdowns of businesses along with supply chain disruptions. The degree to which COVID-19 has a more significant impact on our operations and growth projects will depend on future developments, policies and actions which remain highly uncertain.
Other notable recent developments include:
Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines:
U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines:
Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines:
Liquids Pipelines:
Power and Storage:
Corporate:
