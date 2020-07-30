FORT LEE, NJ, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s current operations and its near-term plans for further expansion in its wholly owned Maison Luxe subsidiary. This includes plans to expand wholesaling operations, widen margins, build and carry a strategic inventory, and capitalize on existing trends in the rare custom luxury goods marketplace.



While the Company plans to expand into more product categories, management believes its current positioning in rare custom luxury jewelry and watches offers tremendous growth potential. Over the near term, the Company’s focus will continue to be centered on driving robust growth in these markets. One powerful tool in creating further acceleration in sales will be building and carrying a strategic inventory of high-demand pieces.

“As we have said in the past, and will continue to point out in the future, the products we sell aren’t available without the right relationships,” commented Anil Idnani, Clikia CEO and Founder of Maison Luxe. “For example, the watches we offer have risen in price year in and year out for decades because the supply is chronically extremely tight. The average retail consumer – even those with effectively unlimited resources – may have to wait months or years to gain access to the timepiece they want if pursuing the purchase through standard channels. As a result, prices for these items rise every year. But we have a very well-established network of relationships that grants a consistent market advantage both in terms of access and pricing. And that second factor can be augmented sharply by making volume purchases and carrying a strategic inventory of rare luxury goods.”

The Company notes that supply issues are a consistent factor in the rare luxury goods market. Top watch brands often see their most exclusive pieces increase in price sharply over time. The Rolex Submariner line increased in price over 500% from 1957 to 2014 (adjusted for inflation), which is typical in the space. And these price moves are even larger in the secondary market, which is the more important gauge because the most sought-after pieces aren’t accessible at the retail checkout counter at any price.

This continues in 2020. The Rolex Submariner Ref. 116613 soared 8.4% higher from 2019 to 2020. That was on the retail pricing side. But an article in Robb Report notes that the Rolex Daytona Ref. 116500 has been selling at more than a 90% premium to the retail MSRP. This is symptomatic of a market suffering from chronic undersupply. Given that this has been going on for over a half-century, management sees this as a very stable and dependable trend.

As a consequence, over the near-term, through its A-level relationships, Maison Luxe will be building an inventory of the most sought-after timepieces.

Idnani added, “Building a strategic inventory will drive value for our shareholders in several important ways: it will allow us to generate a return through appreciation over time, it will open up more customer relationships on the wholesale side because we will be able to demonstrate we have rare items in stock consistently, and it will amplify our margins because we will build it through volume purchasing at discount pricing.”

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. MaisonLuxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis.

For more information please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com/investors

