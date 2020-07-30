MONTREAL, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Philippe Dubuc, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Theratechnologies, will present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET.



Mr. Dubuc’s live and archived webcast can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord42/thtx/ . The archived webcast will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event for 90 days.

