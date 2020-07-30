Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Market Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automobile OEMs production decline, continued softness and containment measures due to COVID-19, potential delays to fleet purchasing due to slump in oil prices, postponing release of new EV models, are some of the factors contributing to the decline of market demand in 2020. According to the study, the global electric vehicle (EV) market to contract by 41.3% in 2020.



Despite the current market contraction and its associated uncertainty, the pent-up demand for EVs, the release of newer EV models and the favorable government policies and regulations, and decline in costs, among other factors, are expected to the propel the EV sales from 2021.



Trends and Developments

Recently, Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAF) requirement has been reduced from 5% a year to 1.5% a year until 2026. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the change in CAF standards on EV market development.

The vast majority of current EV and lithium-ion battery manufacturing is overwhelmingly present in Northeast Asia and China. The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the remarkable dependence on China and the associated supply chain risks. There is a growing interest among various stakeholders for localization/regionalization of supply chains in the US and EU regions to mitigate supply risks.

Some of the key factors pushing for localization/regionalization are:

Security of supply

Transparency surrounding EV and battery manufacturing carbon footprint

To generate employment

Minimizing foreign currency risks

Geo-politics

Advanced manufacturing technologies

Nationalism

Report Scope



The report provides insights into the current global and regional Electric Vehicle adoption scenario and its outlook. The study offers a detailed analysis of various factors instrumental in affecting the growth of the electric vehicle market. The report also covers market trends and developments, a summary of key policies across different countries, among others.



The study also addresses the present and future market opportunities, impact of COVID-19 on electric vehicle (EV) market, important commercial developments, regions, and segments poised for the fastest-growth, competitive landscape, amongst others. Further, EV sales forecast, market size, and demand forecast, growth rates will also be provided in the report.



Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. RESEARCH SCOPE & METHODOLOGY



3. MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.6 Market Size and Forecast



4. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. MARKET SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

5.1 By Powertrain

5.1.1 Battery Electric Vehicles

5.1.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

5.1.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

5.2 By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Vehicles

5.2.2 Commercial & Industrial Vehicles



6. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 South America

6.5 Middle East & Africa



7. KEY COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 BAIC Group

7.2 BYD Co. Ltd.

7.3 Geely Auto Group

7.4 Ford Motor Company

7.5 Hyundai Motor Company

7.6 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

7.7 Toyota Motor Corporation

7.8 Tesla, Inc.

7.9 Volkswagen



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M&A, JV, Partnerships and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



9. CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS



