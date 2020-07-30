Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transformer Market Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insights into the current global and regional market demand scenario and its outlook. The study offers a detailed analysis of various factors instrumental in affecting the growth of the transformers market.



The report also addresses present and future market opportunities, market trends, developments, and the impact of COVID-19 on the transformers market, important commercial developments, regions, and segments poised for the fastest-growth, competitive landscape. Further, transformers' market size, and demand forecast, growth rates will also be provided in the report.



Market Highlights



Growing renewable power installations - especially in the US and Europe, increasing T&D infrastructure investments, the rising replacement of aging transformers, and the need to comply with energy efficiency laws are some of the factors driving the transformers market.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a sharp pullback in economic activity due to mandatory lockdowns and other containment measures. According to the IMF World Economic Outlook published in June 2020, the world economy is set to post a -4.9% GDP growth rate in 2020. That will be a downgrade of 8.2% from January 2020. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the energy, automobile, industries has already been profound.



Depending upon the capital availability and financial conditions, utilities might post-pone some of their generation and T&D investments, in turn affecting the transformers' market demand.



Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. RESEARCH SCOPE & METHODOLOGY



3. MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.6 Market Size and Forecast



4. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. MARKET SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Distribution Transformer

5.1.2 Power Transformer

5.2 By Insulation

5.2.1 Dry Type

5.2.2 Liquid-Immersed



6. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 South America

6.5 Middle East & Africa



7. KEY COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 ABB Ltd. (Completing the sale of power grid business to Hitachi)

7.2 Siemens AG

7.3 Toshiba Corporation

7.4 Hitachi Ltd.

7.5 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

7.6 TBEA Co.

7.7 Hyosung Corporation

7.8 General Electric Company

7.9 EFACEC Power Solutions

7.10 Hyundai Electric



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M&A, JV, Partnerships and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



9. CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS



