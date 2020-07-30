“Electronic fixed income trading platforms have been crucial in helping the industry manage risk throughout the extreme volatility we’ve seen these past five months. Fenics, with its ultra-tight spreads, provides market participants with a valuable source of cash treasury liquidity, so we’re excited to expand our fixed income offering with the addition of data from one of the market segment’s leaders.” - Patrick Flannery, MayStreet CEO and Co-Founder

New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MayStreet, the industry’s leading market data infrastructure provider, today announced it has added Fenics USTreasuries (Fenics UST) to its US cash treasury data portfolio. Owned and operated by BGC Financial, L.P., Fenics UST is a low-latency, fully electronic U.S. Government securities trading venue that delivers displayed liquidity calibrated to the industry’s tightest tick increments.

The addition of Fenics UST data rounds out MayStreet’s cash treasury offering, which also includes data feeds for CME’s BrokerTec and Nasdaq Fixed Income, a simplified, transparent liquidity platform for transacting U.S. Treasuries. Over the coming months, MayStreet will be adding dozens of new datasets as it works to further enhance – from both an asset class and geographic perspective – its platform following its recent funding round.

“Electronic fixed income trading platforms have been crucial in helping the industry manage risk throughout the extreme volatility we’ve seen these past five months,” said Patrick Flannery, MayStreet CEO and Co-Founder. “Fenics, with its ultra-tight spreads, provides market participants with a valuable source of cash treasury liquidity, so we’re excited to expand our fixed income offering with the addition of data from one of the market segment’s leaders.”

“MayStreet has quietly developed a reputation as one of the leading marketing data infrastructure platform providers, providing extremely high-quality data across a range of asset classes,” said Rich Winter, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Fenics Market Data and Information Analytics. “MayStreet’s clients include some of the industry’s most sophisticated banks, asset managers, trading platforms and regulators, and we look forward to them gaining access to a low-latency feed of our deep pool of streamed treasury liquidity.”

MayStreet clients interested in adding the Fenics UST data feed should contact sales@maystreet.com to learn more.

About MayStreet

MayStreet’s market data infrastructure platform delivers the highest-quality, most complete capital markets data available. Combining ultra-low latency platform architecture with high-precision, full depth-of-book data, MayStreet allows its clients – which range from banks, market makers and quantitative investment firms to traditional asset managers, trading platform vendors and regulators – to gain deeper insights into how global capital markets operate. The platform delivers both real-time and “near-time” intraday historical data, supporting clients’ firm-wide workflows including trade execution and surveillance, performance analysis, historical back testing, end-of-day reporting, risk and compliance and more. For more information, visit www.maystreet.com.

About Fenics Market Data

Fenics Market Data is a leading provider and generator of global financial and commodities market data. Fenics Market Data is a division within BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) and the distributor of data for the BGC group of companies, including BGC, GFI, RP Martin, Freedom, Amerex, Aurel BGC, Sunrise, BGC Liquidez and Perimeter Markets, as well as our flagship Fenics Market Data packages. Data is sourced directly from the global broking operations of BGC Partners and its subsidiaries, including electronic and voice broking, global pricing systems and analytics, with enhanced coverage through Fenics Market Data proprietary data packages. Fenics Market Data contracts for its services via the BGC UK subsidiary Fenics Software Limited.

