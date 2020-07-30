Kalamazoo, Michigan, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share payable October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020, representing an increase of approximately 11% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

