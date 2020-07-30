VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2020 drilling program at the Madison Project located in Silver Star, Montana, USA. The Company’s field operations and preliminary work on the project began in June of this year and the program is now moving forward. The Madison Project is currently under an earn-in, joint venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration Company, part of the Rio Tinto Group may spend $30 million USD to earn up to 70% of the Madison Project (see new release dated June 6, 2020).



The 2020 drill program will target over one kilometer of strike length of the Madison mineralization and will drill test areas south of the Madison Mine in the vicinity of the historic Broadway and Hudson Mines.

“American Pacific is pleased to see the 2020 exploration and drilling program initiated and we are working with the Kennecott Exploration team to ensure safe working conditions during these unique times. The 2020 drill program mainly targets extensions of the high-grade copper and gold mineralization that has been historically drilled and locally mined on the Madison Mines property,” states Warwick Smith, the Company’s CEO.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana under joint venture with Rio Tinto is our flagship asset. The Gooseberry Gold/Silver Project and the Tuscarora Gold Project are two high-grade, precious metal projects located in key mining districts of Nevada USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

"Warwick Smith"

CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Contact Kristina Pillon, President, High Tide Consulting Corp., 604.908.1695 / Kristina@americanpacific.ca

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.