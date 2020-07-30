DANVILLE, Ill., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs , a leading manufacturer of LED virtual scoreboards and video boards, announced the first winner of its annual Fired Up Watchfire Scholarship, which recognizes a high school student who develops inspiring content for a high school Watchfire video scoreboard or display.

Joseph Bunton, a senior at Danville High School, Danville, Ill., was awarded the $500 scholarship in recognition of the hype videos he produced for the Danville High School Varsity Basketball team. Click to tweet .

“Joey produced two excellent hype videos that we used before announcing the starting line ups for our basketball games. These videos are amazingly well done and get all eyes on the board when they are played,” said Mark Bacys, athletic director at Danville High School.

In addition to hype videos, Bunton has produced game content, GIFs and other short videos to keep the crowd excited. He plans to study video arts at Missouri State University in the fall.

“Joey’s work was really outstanding, and made a positive impact on school pride using the school’s video display at basketball games,” said Mary Ellen Fricke, sports marketing lead at Watchfire Signs. “As the first recipient of our Fired Up scholarship, Joey is setting the bar very high.”

Schools install Watchfire video displays and virtual scoreboards to entertain fans, increase sponsorship revenue, and provide learning experiences for students. Indoor and outdoor display models can be used in any stadium or sports facility to engage fans and deliver a professional-quality sports experience.

“We’ve noticed an increase in schools integrating the displays into the curriculum, enabling students to learn video production, design and content management skills,” said Fricke. “This provides real-world experience to students and we want to recognize that effort.”

Bunton’s winning entry can be viewed here .

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.

