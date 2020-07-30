MALVERN, Pa., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 2020 BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. EDT.



A live webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investors page of Galera’s website, investors.galeratx.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available in the News & Events section of the Investors page of Galera’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic initially being developed for the reduction of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM). Avasopasem is being studied in the Phase 3 ROMAN trial for its ability to reduce the incidence and severity of SOM induced by radiotherapy in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer, its lead indication. It is also being studied in a Phase 2a trial for its ability to reduce the incidence of esophagitis induced by radiotherapy in patients with lung cancer and in a pilot Phase 1/2 trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy. Galera is developing a second product candidate, GC4711, for SBRT which successfully completed Phase 1 trials in healthy volunteers. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com .

Investor Contacts:

Christopher Degnan

Galera Therapeutics, Inc.

610-725-1500

cdegnan@galeratx.com

Jennifer Porcelli

Solebury Trout

646-378-2962

jporcelli@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

917-797-7904

gcestari@6degreespr.com