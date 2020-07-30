SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. , July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2020 on August 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET;



Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on August 11 at 2:55 p.m. ET; and



Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Virtual Conference on August 13 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. Replays of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a p-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news .

Contact Information:

Steven Immergut (media)

650-410-3258

simmergut@gbt.com

Stephanie Yao (investors)

650-741-7730

syao@gbt.com



