SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced that it has upgraded its Taoping Smart Cloud Platform and put it on the market.



The upgraded Taoping Smart Cloud Platform has optimized the performance of ad publishing, data monitoring, publication management, transaction system, and API interface docking. On the one hand, it further strengthens users’ operating experience in Internet advertising, online site selection, data monitoring, online transactions, etc. On the other hand, Taoping Smart Cloud Platform provides a shared resource pool that can be flexibly assigned and expanded for all users. The resource pool integrates media resources and advertisers in an all-round and multi-channel manner, and uses the centralized management and control of the platform and intelligent operation and maintenance to effectively configure and use resources to achieve a win-win situation for all parties.

The upgrade of Taoping's intelligent cloud platform will promote the development of the company's "partner" model and the comprehensive expansion of its business. Taoping uses life scenes as an entry point to quickly deploy a nationwide terminal network through the "partner" model. At present, there are smart terminal locations in nearly 200 cities in 25 core provinces (cities) across the country. The smart terminals are located in office buildings, residential areas, commercial districts, outdoor and other life consumption scenes, and massive offline traffic portals have been formed. With Taoping Smart Cloud Platform, the company will accelerate the integration of offline scenes and online Internet interaction channels, open connection to third-party DSP, ADX Internet traffic platforms, and realize online and offline traffic interoperability through Real-Time Bidding (“RTB”) technology. At present, Taoping has cooperated with Baidu, JD.com, Ali UMeng, ZMT Smart Screen and several other heavy-weight DSP and ADX platforms.

“The platform service fees for the operation and maintenance services and transactions concluded on Taoping Smart Cloud Platform are expected to bring considerable and sustainable cash flow to the Company. With the development of the platform, the platform's continuous data accumulation and data mining will also become the Company's strategic intangible assets, and empower the business development of Taoping,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, CEO and Chairman of TAOP.

