LTE Home Internet initial launch includes Savannah, GA; Springfield, MO and Tri Cities, TN/VA/KY

What you need to know:

New broadband Internet service uses Verizon’s most awarded 4G LTE network, now available in parts of Savannah, GA; Springfield, MO and Tri Cities, TN/VA/KY

Unlimited data, plus Internet download speeds of 25 Mbps with peaks up to 50 Mbps

Just $40 a month for Verizon wireless customers 1 , $60 a month for non-Verizon customers 2

, $60 a month for non-Verizon customers Easy Self-setup

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Verizon’s new LTE Home Internet. A new broadband Internet service now available in Savannah, GA; Springfield, MO and Tri Cities, TN/VA/KY, uses Verizon’s most awarded 4G LTE network. Beginning July 30, Verizon will expand home access Internet to customers outside the Fios and 5G Home footprints, expanding home connectivity options to rural areas.

Why LTE Home Internet?



With LTE Home Internet, customers can work from home, homeschool their kids, or binge-watch their favorite shows in HD using the nation’s most awarded network. They’ll get unlimited data, and experience download speeds of 25 Mbps with peak Internet speeds of 50 Mbps.3 With easy self-setup, customers can install the router on their own time. No tech or tools are needed. If desired, eligible customers will have access to 30 days of free setup support through Verizon’s Smart Setup program.



“Our 4G LTE network keeps our customers connected when and where it matters most,” said Frank Boulben, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products at Verizon. “With LTE Home Internet, our most awarded 4G LTE network will provide Internet connectivity for customers in more rural parts of America who may not have access to broadband Internet service - a critical need, especially now, when so many are counting on reliable connectivity for remote work and educational needs.”



The Details.

LTE Home Internet is $40 a month for Verizon wireless customers and $60 a month for non-Verizon wireless customers. The easy-to install LTE Home router is $10 a month with a device payment plan.4 To find out if LTE Home Internet is available in your area, visit www.verizon.com/home/lte-home-internet .

Recently, Verizon has been named the most awarded wireless company for network quality by J.D. Power 25 consecutive times.5 Verizon’s 4G LTE network currently covers over 98% of the population. As our customers add more devices and find more ways to use them, we’re constantly increasing the density of our network and advancing the technology within the network. Since 2000, we've invested more than $145 billion to meet today’s surging demand for wireless data and video.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

1with Verizon mobile plan of $30 or more req'd

2with autopay and paperless billing

3LTE Home Internet provides typical speeds of 25-50mbps.

4$240 device payment purch req'd. Less $10 promo credit applied over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR

5Verizon received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 25th time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2020 Volume 1 and 2 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers’ satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Media contact:



Alex Lawson

908-635-0271

alex.lawson@verizon.com