WINDERMERE, FL, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) announces the Oklahoma Dental Association (ODA) Rewards Program’s endorsement of iCoreRx. The HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based ePrescription software offers single-click, real-time access to state Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs.



The ODA represents more than 80% of the licensed dentists in Oklahoma. iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott explains why this is a strategic partnership for ODA members. “Oklahoma law now mandates electronic prescribing for Schedule II-V controlled substances,” states McDermott. “With iCoreRx, dentists have the ability to electronically prescribe all medications, including opioids, narcotics and other controlled substances.”

The Oklahoma Dental Association was established in 1907 and currently serves more than 1,600 member dentists. The ODA Rewards committee thoroughly vets potential Rewards Partners with a stringent set of criteria. “We want our members to have access to the best resources,” explains Dr. Paul Mullasseril, ODA President. “iCoreRx is an affordable, fully HIPAA-compliant and comprehensive ePrescribing service. It both protects patients and increases practice efficiency,” added Dr. Mullasseril.

iCoreConnect is committed to working with dentists across Oklahoma as they transition away from paper to ePrescribing. “With the new e-prescribing law and regulations, our association chose to establish a partnership with an organization that could provide valuable support to our members,” elaborates Dr. Mullasseril. “iCoreConnect’s services are endorsed by multiple other state associations which shows trust and a track record.”

McDermott expands, “We help our customers navigate transitions like the recent enactment of the Oklahoma prescribing law. It can be daunting for dentists to move from what they have always known into a new system. The iCoreRx transition is simple. Dentists are thrilled to see how the service saves time and increases their practice productivity.”

iCoreConnect’s entire platform of enterprise software solutions are cloud-based. Every service is designed to specifically solve problems and drive revenue. Doctors have HIPAA-compliant access to their practice management system and can send or receive Protected Health Information from any location, while always meeting all federal regulations.

iCoreConnect recognitions include:

- Top 25 IoT Solution Providers – 2019 by CIO Applications Magazine

- Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers 2018 by Enterprise Security Magazine

- Top 10 Dental Solutions 2018 by Healthcare Tech Outlook

- Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in the following agreements and endorsements to date:

Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

Montana Dental Association (iCoreRx, iCoreDental, iCoreExchange, iCoreHuddle)

New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

North Carolina Dental Society (iCoreRx, iCoreExchange)

Oklahoma Dental Association (iCoreRx)

South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle, iCoreFlex, iCoreRx)

Texas Dental Association Perks Program (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreRx)

Virginia Dental Association/VDA Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

