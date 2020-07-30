EDMONTON, Alberta, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.5125 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The dividend is payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020. The quarterly dividend of $0.5125 per common share compared to the previous $0.48 dividend represents a 6.8% increase, and an annualized dividend of $2.05 per common share.



The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock

Symbol Dividend Per

Share

Record Date Payment Date Series 1 CPX.PR.A $0.19125 September 17, 2020 September 30, 2020 Series 3 CPX.PR.C $0.3408125 September 17, 2020 September 30, 2020 Series 5 CPX.PR.E $0.327375 September 17, 2020 September 30, 2020 Series 7 CPX.PR.G $0.375 September 17, 2020 September 30, 2020 Series 9 CPX.PR.I $0.359375 September 17, 2020 September 30, 2020 Series 11 CPX.PR.K $0.359375 September 17, 2020 September 30, 2020

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100 per cent eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Approximately 190 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta.

