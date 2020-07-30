NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Joseph Genovese has joined the firm as a Managing Director, Head of Delta One Swap Sales. In his new role, he will be responsible for client origination for Cowen’s Portfolio Swap product. Mr. Genovese brings with him more than 25 years of industry experience in Finance and Prime Services. He will be based in New York and report to Matt Baldassano, Managing Director and Head of Global Securities Finance.



In the first quarter of 2019, Cowen launched its Portfolio Swap product as it expanded the breadth of its Global Securities Finance offerings. Currently these products are being offered to clients out of the Company’s New York and London offices.

“We are excited to have Joe as a new member of our team and dedicated to bringing new relationships to our Financing offering and the Firm,” said Mr. Baldassano. “Cowen’s Swap product helps clients outperform by providing customers with the ability to trade via high-touch and receive long/short exposure through Cowen’s algorithmic trading suite. Joe’s knowledge and long-standing relationships will help showcase the breath of our firm across multiple products and add value to our clients in the synthetic financing space.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Genovese added, “Cowen’s momentum, track record of success, global footprint and deep senior relationships with buy-side portfolio managers present an exciting opportunity. I have been watching their outstanding growth and am excited to join the team to help further build out this critical part of the business. Cowen’s Portfolio Swap products offer an excellent opportunity for alpha generation and risk management and I look forward to working closely with the team to identify opportunities for our clients to outperform.”

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Genovese spent 15 years at Deutsche Bank where, most recently, he served as Head of Global Prime Distribution for the Americas. Previously, he spent five years at Credit Suisse in their Prime Finance group and four years with Bear Stearns’s Prime Brokerage division as a client relationship manager for hedge funds. Mr. Genovese received his BS in Finance from Towson University.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

