ISELIN, N.J., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $14.3 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income of $24.4 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $29.2 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $55.3 million, or $0.85 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.



The Company’s earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were adversely impacted by elevated provisions for credit losses primarily related to the current weak economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the January 1, 2020 adoption of a new accounting standard that requires the current recognition of allowances for losses expected to be incurred over the life of covered assets (“CECL”). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, provisions for credit losses and off-balance sheet credit exposures totaled $16.2 million and $31.9 million, respectively. The Company's earnings were further impacted by expenses related to the Company's pending acquisition of SB One Bancorp of $683,000 and $1.1 million, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, and by COVID-19 related costs which totaled $1.0 million for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Christopher Martin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “While our markets continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, our dedicated employees have worked diligently to deliver a high level of service to our customers in a caring and safe manner. Our second quarter results were adversely affected by an elevated provision for credit losses driven by a negative economic outlook and net interest margin pressure. Despite all this, we were able to deliver strong pre-provision net revenues, and asset quality improved during the quarter. Many of our borrowers granted principal and/or interest deferrals in the first quarter have resumed making full payments. Our strong capital base and favorable funding costs continue to be a source of strength.” Martin further noted: “The closing of our acquisition of SB One Bancorp is scheduled for tomorrow, and we look forward to capitalizing on the growth opportunities, scale and strong management that this strategic transaction affords us.”

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share payable on August 28, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2020.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $10.51 billion, a $705.0 million increase from December 31, 2019. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a $433.5 million increase in total loans inclusive of commercial loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), a $267.0 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $73.0 million increase in other assets, partially offset by a $42.1 million decrease in total investments.

The Company’s loan portfolio increased $433.5 million to $7.77 billion at June 30, 2020, from $7.33 billion at December 31, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, loan originations, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $1.75 billion, compared with $1.35 billion for the same period in 2019. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the loan portfolio had net increases of $421.5 million in commercial loans, $98.0 million in commercial mortgage loans, $50.0 million in multi-family mortgage loans and $47.7 million in residential mortgage loans, partially offset by net decreases of $144.8 million in construction loans and $29.7 million in consumer loans. At June 30, 2020, the commercial loan portfolio included $400.3 million of PPP loans. Commercial real estate, commercial and construction loans represented 80.9% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2020, compared to 80.0% at December 31, 2019.

At June 30, 2020, the Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $1.66 billion, including commitments of $851.0 million in commercial loans, $386.3 million in construction loans and $177.1 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 were $1.47 billion and $1.65 billion, respectively.

The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.30 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $905.9 million and $978.6 million at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents were $453.8 million at June 30, 2020, a $267.0 million increase from December 31, 2019 primarily as a result of increases in cash collateral pledged to counterparties to secure loan-level swaps and short-term investments.

Total investments were $1.45 billion at June 30, 2020, a $42.1 million decrease from December 31, 2019. This decrease was largely due to repayments of mortgage-backed securities, maturities and calls of certain municipal and agency bonds, partially offset by purchases of mortgage-backed and municipal securities and an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale debt securities.

Total deposits increased $557.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $7.66 billion. Total core deposits, consisting of savings and demand deposit accounts, increased $680.0 million to $7.05 billion at June 30, 2020, while total time deposits decreased $122.6 million to $611.5 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in core deposits was largely attributable to a $388.1 million increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits, which benefited from deposits associated with PPP loans and stimulus funding, a $130.3 million increase in interest bearing demand deposits, a $94.5 million increase in money market deposits and a $67.1 million increase in savings deposits. The decrease in time deposits was primarily the result of a $73.7 million decrease in retail time deposits and a $48.9 million decrease in brokered deposits. Core deposits represented 92.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, compared to 89.7% at December 31, 2019.

Borrowed funds increased $50.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020, to $1.18 billion. The increase in borrowings for the period was driven by asset funding requirements. Borrowed funds represented 11.2% of total assets at June 30, 2020, a decrease from 11.5% at December 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ equity decreased $3.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020, to $1.41 billion, primarily due to dividends paid to stockholders, the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and the related charge to equity of $8.3 million, net of tax, to establish initial allowances against credit losses and off-balance sheet credit exposures under the new accounting standard and common stock repurchases, partially offset by net income earned for the period and an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale debt securities. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, common stock repurchases totaled 98,978 shares at an average cost of $13.26, of which 378 shares, at an average cost of $13.66, were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, common stock repurchases totaled 385,794 shares at an average cost of $18.79, of which 48,416 shares, at an average cost of $19.84, were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. At June 30, 2020, approximately 1.2 million shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) at June 30, 2020 were $21.45 and $14.83, respectively, compared with $21.49 and $14.85, respectively, at December 31, 2019.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income decreased $6.7 million to $69.8 million, from $76.6 million for the same period in 2019. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $9.7 million to $141.8 million, from $151.6 million for the same period in 2019. The decline in net interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, was primarily due to period-over-period compression in the net interest margin as the decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets outpaced the decline in the Company's cost of interest-bearing liabilities. This decline was tempered by growth in both average loans outstanding and lower-costing average interest-bearing and non-interest bearing core deposits. Net interest income included $1.9 million in interest and fees on PPP loans at an average rate of 2.35% and 2.34%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans from both net interest income and average interest-earning assets would result in an increase in the net interest margin of two basis points and one basis point for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized the acceleration of accretion of $2.2 million in interest income upon the prepayment of loans which had been non-accruing. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the recognition of this interest income resulted in a 10 and 5 basis point increase in the net interest margin, respectively.

The Company’s net interest margin decreased 23 basis points to 2.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from 3.20% for the trailing quarter. The yield on interest-earning assets and net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2020, was negatively impacted by the downward repricing of certain adjustable rate loans, combined with lower rates on newly originated loans which included PPP loans. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 45 basis points to 3.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.92% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased 27 basis points to 0.68%, compared to 0.95% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 0.54%, compared to 0.78% for the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2020. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits totaled $1.85 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $1.50 billion for the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2020. The average cost of all deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 41 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with 62 basis points for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 1.31%, compared to 1.80% for the trailing quarter.

The net interest margin decreased 45 basis points to 2.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.42% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 81 basis points to 3.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 4.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, while the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 44 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to 0.68%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The average cost of interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 0.54%, compared to 0.86% for the same period last year. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits totaled $1.85 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.46 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The average cost of all deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 41 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with 68 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 1.31%, compared to 2.18% for the same period last year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the net interest margin decreased 32 basis points to 3.09%, compared to 3.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets declined 54 basis points to 3.70% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 4.24% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, while the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 27 basis points to 0.81% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 1.08% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 16 basis points to 0.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 0.82% for the same period last year. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits totaled $1.67 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $1.45 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The average cost of all deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 51 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with 65 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The average cost of borrowings for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 1.55%, compared to 2.12% for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $14.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.5 million, compared to the same period in 2019. Fee income decreased $2.0 million to $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, largely due to a $1.1 million decrease in deposit related fees, a $262,000 decrease in non-deposit investment fees and a $208,000 decrease in debit card revenue, partially offset by a $173,000 increase in commercial loan prepayment fees. Overall fee income for the quarter was adversely impacted by lower transaction volumes and reduced business opportunities related to the COVID outbreak and related mitigation efforts. Wealth management income decreased $266,000 to $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This decrease in income was largely a function of market declines in the value of assets under management and a decrease in managed mutual fund fees. Partially offsetting these decreases, income from Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased $574,000 to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims and higher equity valuations. Also, other income increased $180,000 to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to a $387,000 increase in net gains on the sale of foreclosed real estate, partially offset by a $206,000 decrease in net fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, non-interest income totaled $31.4 million, an increase of $3.3 million, compared to the same period in 2019. Other income increased $3.3 million to $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2019, due to a $2.8 million increase in net fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions and a $351,000 increase in net gains on the sale of foreclosed real estate. Wealth management income increased $1.9 million to $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to fees earned on assets under management acquired in the April 1, 2019 Tirschwell & Loewy ("T&L") acquisition, partially offset by a decrease in managed mutual fund fees. Partially offsetting these increases, fee income decreased $1.5 million, primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in deposit related fees, a $115,000 decrease in non-deposit investment fees and a $67,000 decrease in debit card income, all largely due to the effects of COVID-19 and related mitigation efforts, while BOLI income decreased $335,000 to $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in equity valuations.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, non-interest expense totaled $55.3 million, an increase of $5.6 million, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures under the CECL standard accounted for $5.3 million of the $5.6 million increase, due to an increase in loss factors associated with the current economic forecast, an increase in the pipeline of loans approved awaiting closing and an increase in availability on committed lines of credit due to below average utilization. Data processing expense increased $619,000 to $5.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, primarily due to increases in software subscription service expense and on-line banking costs. In addition, FDIC insurance increased $340,000 due to increases in both the insurance assessment rate and total assets subject to assessment, partially offset by the receipt of the small bank assessment credit for the first quarter of 2020. Compensation and benefits expense increased $210,000 to $29.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $29.0 million for the same period in 2019, largely due to an increase in salary expense related to annual merit increases and COVID-19 supplemental pay for branch employees, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation and the increased deferral of salary expense related to PPP loan originations. Partially offsetting these increases, other operating expenses decreased $113,000 to $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, largely due to decreases in business development and debit card expenses, partially offset by increases in legal and consulting expenses, which included $683,000 related to the pending acquisition of SB One Bancorp.

Non-interest expense totaled $109.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $11.3 million, compared to $98.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures was $6.3 million related to the January 1, 2020 adoption of CECL, and the subsequent increase in loss factors due to the current economic forecast, increase in the pipeline of loans approved awaiting closing and an increase in availability on committed lines of credit due to below average utilization. Compensation and benefits expense increased $3.0 million to $60.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $57.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to additional compensation expense associated with the acquisition of T&L, an increase in executive severance costs and COVID 19 supplemental pay for branch employees, partially offset by the increased deferral of salary expense related to PPP loan originations. Other operating expenses increased $1.9 million to $16.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, largely due to an increase in professional service expenses related to the SB One transaction and a market valuation adjustment on foreclosed real estate. Data processing expense increased $1.1 million to $9.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2019, principally due to increases in software subscription service expense and on-line banking costs. Partially offsetting these increases, net occupancy expense decreased $847,000 to $12.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, due to reductions in snow removal and depreciation expenses.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 2.03% for the same period in 2019, with the 2020 improvement driven by the significant increase in average assets largely attributable to PPP loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.99%, compared to 2.03% for the same period in 2019. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 57.35% and 58.27% for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 53.79% and 54.63% for the same respective periods in 2019.

Asset Quality

The Company’s total non-performing loans at June 30, 2020 were $35.5 million, or 0.46% of total loans, compared to $35.3 million, or 0.48% of total loans at March 31, 2020, and $40.2 million, or 0.55% of total loans at December 31, 2019. The $128,000 increase in non-performing loans at June 30, 2020, compared to the trailing quarter, was due to a $661,000 increase in non-performing residential loans and a $350,000 increase in non-performing consumer loans, partially offset by a $667,000 decrease in non-performing commercial loans and a $216,000 decrease in non-performing commercial mortgage loans. At June 30, 2020, impaired loans totaled $63.1 million with related specific reserves of $3.6 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $65.7 million with related specific reserves of $5.7 million at March 31, 2020. At December 31, 2019, impaired loans totaled $70.6 million with related specific reserves of $5.1 million.

The balance of loans with short-term COVID-19 payment deferrals has been reduced from a peak level of $1.31 billion, or 16.8% of loans, to $394.7 million, or 5.1% of loans. Of the total original $1.31 billion of loans with payment deferrals, $51.5 million are still in the first 90-day deferral period, while $343.2 million have been, or are expected to be, granted a second 90-day deferral. $911.7 million of loans have completed their deferral period, with $380.2 million of those loans having resumed regular contractual payments, and the majority of the remainder expected to do so at their August 1, 2020 due date. Of the $394.7 million of loans granted or expected to be granted deferrals, $129.9 million are secured by hotels with a pre-COVID weighted average loan-to-value of 53%, $123.8 million are secured by retail properties with a pre-COVID weighted average loan-to-value of 66%, and $24.9 million are secured by restaurants with a pre-COVID weighted average loan-to-value of 59%.

At June 30, 2020, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 1.11% of total loans, compared to 1.02% and 0.76% at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $10.9 million and $25.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared with provisions of $9.5 million and $9.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had net recoveries of $215,000 and net charge-offs of $2.8 million, respectively, compared to net charge-offs of $2.0 million and $2.5 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2019. The allowance for loan losses increased $30.7 million to $86.3 million at June 30, 2020 from $55.5 million at December 31, 2019. The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 included elevated provisions for credit losses primarily due to the current weak economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and the adoption of CECL. In addition, a gross allowance for credit losses of $7.9 million and a related deferred tax asset were recorded against equity upon the January 1, 2020 adoption of CECL. Future credit loss provisions are subject to significant uncertainty given the undetermined nature of prospective changes in economic conditions, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold. The effectiveness of medical advances, government programs, and the resulting impact on consumer behavior and employment conditions will have a material bearing on future credit conditions and reserve requirements.

At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company held foreclosed assets of $3.3 million and $2.7 million, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, there were three additions to foreclosed assets with a carrying value of $2.5 million and six properties sold with a carrying value of $1.4 million and valuation charges of $548,000. Foreclosed assets at June 30, 2020 consisted of $1.7 million of commercial vehicles, $1.1 million of residential real estate and $449,000 of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets at June 30, 2020 decreased $4.2 million to $38.7 million, or 0.37% of total assets, from $42.9 million, or 0.44% of total assets at December 31, 2019.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s income tax expense was $3.7 million with an effective tax rate of 20.6%, compared with income tax expense of $8.8 million with an effective tax rate of 26.5%, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decreases in tax expense and the effective tax rate for the current quarter compared with the same period last year were largely the result of a decrease in income derived from taxable sources. In addition, the 2019 quarter was impacted by the publication of a technical bulletin by the New Jersey Division of Taxation that specifies the treatment of real estate investment trusts in connection with combined reporting for New Jersey corporate business purposes.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's income tax expense was $9.0 million with an effective tax rate of 23.5%, compared with $16.5 million with an effective tax rate of 23.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was largely the result of a decrease in income derived from taxable sources. The increase in the effective tax rate for the current year compared to the same period last year was attributable to a discrete item in the first quarter 2020 related to the vesting of stock awards at a market value below the fair value used for expense recognition.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company.

Footnotes

(1) Tangible book value per share, annualized return on average tangible equity, annualized non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.









PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Assets June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 318,141 $ 131,555 Short-term investments 135,622 55,193 Total cash and cash equivalents 453,763 186,748 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 948,614 976,919 Held to maturity debt securities, net (fair value of $460,674 at June 30, 2020 (unaudited) and $467,966 at December 31, 2019) 439,303 453,629 Equity securities, at fair value 806 825 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 57,880 57,298 Loans 7,766,391 7,332,885 Less allowance for credit losses 86,259 55,525 Net loans 7,680,132 7,277,360 Foreclosed assets, net 3,272 2,715 Banking premises and equipment, net 54,548 55,210 Accrued interest receivable 33,809 29,031 Intangible assets 435,578 437,019 Bank-owned life insurance 196,552 195,533 Other assets 209,282 136,291 Total assets $ 10,513,539 $ 9,808,578 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits $ 5,997,792 $ 5,384,868 Savings deposits 1,050,813 983,714 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 338,411 438,551 Other time deposits 273,050 295,476 Total deposits 7,660,066 7,102,609 Mortgage escrow deposits 30,960 26,804 Borrowed funds 1,175,289 1,125,146 Other liabilities 236,817 140,179 Total liabilities 9,103,132 8,394,738 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 83,209,293 shares issued and 65,741,182 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 65,787,900 outstanding at December 31, 2019 832 832 Additional paid-in capital 1,009,978 1,007,303 Retained earnings 685,509 695,273 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,794 3,821 Treasury stock (275,359 ) (268,504 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (23,347 ) (24,885 ) Common Stock acquired by the Directors' Deferred Fee Plan (3,498 ) (3,833 ) Deferred Compensation - Directors' Deferred Fee Plan 3,498 3,833 Total stockholders' equity 1,410,407 1,413,840 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,513,539 $ 9,808,578







PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Real estate secured loans $ 49,297 $ 55,643 $ 103,738 $ 110,649 Commercial loans 18,944 23,174 37,616 43,684 Consumer loans 3,547 4,785 7,719 9,568 Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,279 8,257 13,348 16,666 Held to maturity debt securities 2,885 3,171 5,825 6,333 Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments 585 618 1,460 1,159 Total interest income 81,537 95,648 169,706 188,059 Interest expense: Deposits 7,641 11,716 18,599 22,210 Borrowed funds 4,068 7,377 9,258 14,287 Total interest expense 11,709 19,093 27,857 36,497 Net interest income 69,828 76,555 141,849 151,562 Provision for credit losses 10,900 9,500 25,617 9,700 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 58,928 67,055 116,232 141,862 Non-interest income: Fees 4,914 6,886 11,443 12,983 Wealth management income 5,977 6,243 12,228 10,322 Bank-owned life insurance 1,859 1,285 2,646 2,981 Net gain on securities transactions 44 29 55 29 Other income 1,571 1,391 4,984 1,707 Total non-interest income 14,365 15,834 31,356 28,022 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 29,200 28,990 60,395 57,359 Net occupancy expense 6,166 6,359 12,369 13,216 Data processing expense 4,983 4,364 9,413 8,333 FDIC Insurance 768 428 768 1,167 Amortization of intangibles 711 844 1,455 1,334 Advertising and promotion expense 632 1,078 2,001 1,961 Credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures 5,289 — 6,289 — Other operating expenses 7,518 7,631 16,684 14,740 Total non-interest expense 55,267 49,694 109,374 98,110 Income before income tax expense 18,026 33,195 38,214 71,774 Income tax expense 3,715 8,802 8,972 16,491 Net income $ 14,311 $ 24,393 $ 29,242 $ 55,283 Basic earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.38 $ 0.45 $ 0.85 Average basic shares outstanding 64,315,547 64,886,149 64,350,790 64,826,714 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.38 $ 0.45 $ 0.85 Average diluted shares outstanding 64,400,548 65,016,724 64,428,854 64,965,062









PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) At or for the At or for the Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Statement of Income Net interest income $ 69,828 $ 76,555 $ 141,849 $ 151,562 Provision for credit losses 10,900 9,500 25,617 9,700 Non-interest income 14,365 15,834 31,356 28,022 Non-interest expense 55,267 49,694 109,374 98,110 Income before income tax expense 18,026 33,195 38,214 71,774 Net income 14,311 24,393 29,242 55,283 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.38 $ 0.45 $ 0.85 Interest rate spread 2.79 % 3.16 % 2.89 % 3.16 % Net interest margin 2.97 % 3.42 % 3.09 % 3.41 % Profitability Annualized return on average assets 0.55 % 1.00 % 0.58 % 1.14 % Annualized return on average equity 4.08 % 7.03 % 4.15 % 8.06 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (2) 5.91 % 10.27 % 6.01 % 11.67 % Annualized non-interest expense to average assets (3) 1.86 % 2.03 % 1.99 % 2.03 % Efficiency ratio (4) 57.35 % 53.79 % 58.27 % 54.63 % Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 35,467 $ 38,555 90+ and still accruing — — Non-performing loans 35,467 38,555 Foreclosed assets 3,272 1,688 Non-performing assets 38,739 40,243 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.46 % 0.53 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.40 % Allowance for loan losses $ 86,259 $ 62,810 Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 243.21 % 162.91 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.11 % 0.86 % Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (215 ) 2,043 $ 2,786 2,452 Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge offs to average total loans (0.01 )% 0.11 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Average Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 10,433,858 $ 9,811,981 $ 10,178,658 $ 9,766,477 Loans, net 7,588,015 7,172,944 7,423,061 7,153,421 Earning assets 9,357,520 8,892,213 9,124,989 8,857,523 Core deposits 6,920,905 6,127,033 6,655,886 6,110,359 Borrowings 1,249,741 1,360,235 1,203,723 1,356,481 Interest-bearing liabilities 6,929,323 6,830,849 6,875,951 6,806,425 Stockholders' equity 1,409,324 1,391,276 1,415,536 1,383,376 Average yield on interest-earning assets 3.47 % 4.28 % 3.70 % 4.24 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.68 % 1.12 % 0.81 % 1.08 % Loan Data Mortgage loans: Residential $ 1,125,946 $ 1,076,441 Commercial 2,676,513 2,362,859 Multi-family 1,275,712 1,351,884 Construction 284,980 383,233 Total mortgage loans 5,363,152 5,174,417 Commercial loans 2,056,213 1,713,127 Consumer loans 361,653 410,993 Total gross loans 7,781,018 7,298,537 Premium on purchased loans 2,032 2,959 Unearned discounts (26 ) (33 ) Net deferred (16,632 ) (7,728 ) Total loans $ 7,766,392 $ 7,293,735









Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.









(1) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share At June 30, At December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,410,407 $ 1,391,446 $ 1,413,840 Less: total intangible assets 435,578 437,606 437,019 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 974,829 $ 953,840 $ 976,821 Shares outstanding 65,741,182 66,405,320 65,787,900 Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 21.45 $ 20.95 $ 21.49 Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 14.83 $ 14.36 $ 14.85 (2) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,409,324 $ 1,391,276 $ 1,415,536 $ 1,383,376 Less: total average intangible assets 436,021 438,269 436,389 428,190 Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 973,303 $ 953,007 $ 979,147 $ 955,186 Net income $ 14,311 $ 24,393 $ 29,242 $ 55,283 Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average stockholders' equity) 5.91 % 10.27 % 6.01 % 11.67 % (3) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported non-interest expense $ 55,267 $ 49,694 $ 109,374 $ 98,110 Adjustments to non-interest expense: Credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures 5,289 — 6,289 — Merger-related transaction costs and COVID-19 expenses 1,691 — 2,161 — Adjusted non-interest expense $ 48,287 $ 49,694 $ 100,924 $ 98,110 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense $ 194,209 $ 199,322 $ 202,957 $ 197,846 Average assets $ 10,433,858 $ 9,811,981 $ 10,178,658 9,766,477 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets 1.86 % 2.03 % 1.99 % 2.03 % (4) Efficiency Ratio Calculation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 69,828 $ 76,555 $ 141,849 $ 151,562 Non-interest income 14,365 15,834 31,356 28,022 Total income $ 84,193 $ 92,389 $ 173,205 $ 179,584 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 48,287 $ 49,694 $ 100,924 $ 98,110 Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income) 57.35 % 53.79 % 58.27 % 54.63 %











PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Quarterly Average Balances (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 157,980 $ 98 0.25 % $ 76,080 $ 269 1.42 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 134,362 487 1.46 % 104,050 606 2.34 % Available for sale debt securities 970,639 5,417 2.23 % 1,004,282 6,106 2.43 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 444,317 2,885 2.60 % 449,107 2,940 2.62 % Equity Securities, at fair value 746 — — % 806 — — % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 61,461 862 5.61 % 58,455 963 6.59 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 5,261,323 49,297 3.72 % 5,263,048 54,441 4.11 % Total commercial loans 1,960,322 18,944 3.85 % 1,611,993 18,672 4.61 % Total consumer loans 366,370 3,547 3.89 % 383,064 4,172 4.38 % Total net loans 7,588,015 71,788 3.76 % 7,258,105 77,285 4.23 % Total interest-earning assets $ 9,357,520 $ 81,537 3.47 % $ 8,950,885 $ 88,169 3.92 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 164,086 108,901 Other assets 912,252 863,671 Total Assets $ 10,433,858 $ 9,923,457 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 4,047,493 $ 5,156 0.51 % $ 3,901,940 7,399 0.76 % Savings deposits 1,026,325 391 0.15 % 991,750 368 0.15 % Time deposits 605,764 2,095 1.39 % 771,183 3,191 1.66 % Total Deposits 5,679,582 7,642 0.54 % 5,664,873 10,958 0.78 % Borrowed funds 1,249,741 4,069 1.31 % 1,157,705 5,190 1.80 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,929,323 11,711 0.68 % 6,822,578 16,148 0.95 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 1,847,087 1,497,177 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 248,124 181,954 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 2,095,211 1,679,131 Total Liabilities 9,024,534 8,501,709 Stockholders' equity 1,409,324 1,421,748 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,433,858 $ 9,923,457 Net interest income $ 69,826 $ 72,021 Net interest rate spread 2.79 % 2.97 % Net interest-earning assets $ 2,428,197 $ 2,128,307 Net interest margin (3) 2.97 % 3.20 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.35x 1.31x





(1 ) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2 ) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3 ) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters. 6/31/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3rd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 2.21 % 2.57 % 2.62 % 2.71 % 2.80 % Net loans 3.76 % 4.23 % 4.32 % 4.44 % 4.63 % Total interest-earning assets 3.47 % 3.92 % 3.99 % 4.09 % 4.28 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 0.54 % 0.78 % 0.83 % 0.87 % 0.86 % Total borrowings 1.31 % 1.80 % 1.98 % 2.13 % 2.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.68 % 0.95 % 1.04 % 1.13 % 1.12 % Interest rate spread 2.79 % 2.97 % 2.95 % 2.96 % 3.16 % Net interest margin 2.97 % 3.20 % 3.21 % 3.23 % 3.42 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35x 1.31x 1.34x 1.31x 1.30x









PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Average Year to Date Balances (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 87,814 $ 368 0.84 % $ 17,953 $ 222 2.50 % Federal funds sold and other short term investments 119,206 1,093 1.84 % 57,835 937 3.27 % Available for sale debt securities 987,461 11,522 2.33 % 1,086,800 14,486 2.67 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 446,712 5,825 2.61 % 473,993 6,333 2.67 % Equity securities, at fair value 777 — — % 701 — — % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 59,958 1,825 6.09 % 66,820 2,180 6.53 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 5,262,186 103,738 3.91 % 5,066,950 110,649 4.35 % Total commercial loans 1,786,158 37,616 4.19 % 1,663,910 43,684 5.25 % Total consumer loans 374,717 7,719 4.14 % 422,561 9,568 4.57 % Total net loans 7,423,061 149,073 3.99 % 7,153,421 163,901 4.57 % Total interest-earning assets $ 9,124,989 $ 169,706 3.70 % $ 8,857,523 $ 188,059 4.24 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 165,710 92,010 Other assets 887,959 816,944 Total Assets $ 10,178,658 $ 9,766,477 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 3,974,717 $ 12,556 0.64 % $ 3,619,955 $ 14,483 0.81 % Savings deposits 1,009,037 758 0.15 % 1,040,204 900 0.17 % Time deposits 688,474 5,285 1.54 % 789,785 6,827 1.74 % Total Deposits 5,672,228 18,599 0.66 % 5,449,944 22,210 0.82 % Borrowed funds 1,203,723 9,258 1.55 % 1,356,481 14,287 2.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,875,951 $ 27,857 0.81 % $ 6,806,425 $ 36,497 1.08 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 1,672,132 1,450,200 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 215,039 126,476 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 1,887,171 1,576,676 Total Liabilities 8,763,122 8,383,101 Stockholders' equity 1,415,536 1,383,376 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,178,658 $ 9,766,477 Net interest income $ 141,849 $ 151,562 Net interest rate spread 2.89 % 3.16 % Net interest-earning assets $ 2,249,038 $ 2,051,098 Net interest margin (3) 3.09 % 3.41 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.33x 1.30x (1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years. Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 2.42 % 2.84 % 2.67 % Net loans 3.99 % 4.57 % 4.22 % Total interest-earning assets 3.70 % 4.24 % 3.93 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 0.66 % 0.82 % 0.50 % Total borrowings 1.55 % 2.12 % 1.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.81 % 1.08 % 0.79 % Interest rate spread 2.89 % 3.16 % 3.14 % Net interest margin 3.09 % 3.41 % 3.31 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.33x 1.30x 1.28x





