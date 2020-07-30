NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Epiq announced it won the FY20 Top Microsoft 365 Compliance Partner for this year’s Microsoft US Modern Work and Security Partner Awards. The company was honored among a national field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



“We are proud to receive this honor from Microsoft. Together, we are solving complex regulatory compliance and security issues for our clients,” said Roger Pilc, president and general manager for legal solutions at Epiq. “Helping organizations to migrate data to the cloud easily and begin using the advanced built-in security and compliance features within Microsoft 365 is just part of what we do. Through these efforts, we’re also working alongside our clients globally to overcome their biggest information governance challenges: ever-expanding data sources, increasingly rigorous compliance and privacy regulations, and the need to reduce costs."

The Microsoft US Modern Work and Security Partner Awards recognize Microsoft partners based on their commitment to customers, the impact of their solutions, and their outstanding use of Microsoft technologies.

The award winners have exemplified best practices by demonstrating value, technical acumen, driving sales, and delivering the Modern Work and Security story. Awards were categorized in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 100 submitted nominations. Microsoft recognized Epiq for providing exceptional solutions and services in leading all partners in compliance engagements (workshops, proof of concepts, assessments.)

For more information on how to take control of your data with Epiq and Microsoft 365, visit us here , and/or register to attend our webinar, “Emerging eDiscovery and Compliance Considerations in a Microsoft Teams-centric Modern Workplace," on Monday, August 10 at 11am ET here .

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com .

Press Contact

Catherine Ostheimer

Epiq

+1 203 921 9700

costheimer@epiqglobal.com



















