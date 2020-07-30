SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total net revenue was $783 million, an increase of 109% year over year

Gross profit was $180 million or 23.0% of total net revenue, an improvement of 321 basis points year over year

Net income attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. was $36 million, an improvement of $61 million year over year

Diluted earnings per share was $0.84, an improvement of $1.53 year over year

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $42 million, an improvement of $55 million year over year

YTD net cash provided by operating activities was $170 million, an improvement of $236 million year over year

YTD free cash flow (non-GAAP) improved $237 million year over year

At the end of the second quarter, cash and cash equivalents totaled $319 million

"In a rapidly shifting and challenging environment, Overstock continues to perform exceptionally well," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "Second quarter gross sales in our Overstock Retail business more than doubled year over year. The number of new customers more than tripled year over year. Importantly, our customers are buying our core products—home furnishings—from the safety of their homes as part of the country's new normal. If business continues as I expect, our Overstock Retail business will achieve sustainable, profitable growth this year."

"tZERO and our other Medici Ventures blockchain-based businesses continue to make progress, with several of those companies attracting media attention for their solutions to problems the country now faces," continued Johnson. "As an organization, Overstock remains focused, disciplined, and resilient as our employees execute against our strategic initiatives. I am proud of the progress we have made, and I am confident that we can continue along this profitable trajectory. I look forward to providing a full update on our progress and performance during our earnings call."

Other Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Retail income before income taxes was $53 million, an improvement of $62 million year over year

Retail contribution (non-GAAP) was $99 million, or 12.9% of Retail net revenue, an improvement of 239 basis points year over year

Retail Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $53 million, an improvement of $51 million year over year

tZERO net revenue was $13 million, an increase of 129% year over year, primarily due to SpeedRoute trading volume

Consolidated G&A expenses decreased by $5 million primarily due to the Delaware Supreme Court reversing an $8.6 million judgment against the company, and improved by 506 basis points as a percentage of total net revenue year over year

Second Quarter Operational Highlights

Retail gross sales were $1 billion, an increase of 114% year over year

Newly acquired Retail customers increased 205% year over year

Gross sales from orders placed on a mobile device were 50.8% of Retail gross sales in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 43.9% in the second quarter of 2019

tZERO ATS trading volume was a record 931,000 shares, a 231% increase year over year

Total number of tZERO Crypto app users increased 42% from March 31, 2020, and 100% YTD

COVID-19 Update

Overstock has responded effectively to the challenges and opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In our Retail business, customer demand increased significantly in the second quarter, particularly in our key home furnishings categories. We have seen a substantial year-over-year increase in our website traffic and number of new customers, and our Retail gross sales grew more than 100% year over year in Q2. Our online-only platform and partner network with thousands of fulfillment centers has enabled us to meet this increase in demand without significant operational disruptions. Our warehouses have remained operational based on our implementation of sound safety measures, including staggered shifts and social distancing. We also are hiring in key areas to support our current and expected growth. We have faced challenges from the sharply increased volume throughout our customer service channels and capacity issues from shipping carriers and some suppliers, including out-of-stock positions on some of our top performing products. We also have faced challenges at tZERO and its subsidiaries, as market volatility has delayed capital raises by potential issuers. Most of our Medici Ventures blockchain companies have seen little disruption, and several are working on solutions to problems arising from the global pandemic. We have evaluated and implemented a phased re-entry plan for our offices while most of our corporate employees continue to work from home without incident. We cannot predict how the COVID-19 pandemic will unfold in the coming months. Nevertheless, the challenges arising from the pandemic have not adversely affected our liquidity, revenues, or capacity to service our debt, nor have these conditions forced us to reduce our capital expenditures.

Digital Dividend

On May 19, 2020, we completed the distribution of our announced digital dividend (the "Dividend") payable in shares of our Series A-1 preferred stock. The Dividend was paid out at a ratio of 1:10, so that one share of Series A-1 preferred stock was issued for every ten shares of OSTK common stock, for every ten shares of Series A-1 preferred stock, and for every ten shares of Series B preferred stock held by all holders of such shares as of April 27, 2020, the record date for the Dividend.

Earnings Webcast Information

The company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q2 2020 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast and presentation slides, go to http://investors.overstock.com . To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial (877) 673-5346 and enter conference ID 9798319 when prompted. Participants outside the U.S. or Canada who do not have Internet access should dial +1 (724) 498-4326 then enter the conference ID provided above.

A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.overstock.com starting two hours after the live call has ended. An audio replay of the webcast will be available via telephone starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020, through 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 13, 2020. To listen to the recorded webcast by phone, dial (855) 859-2056 then enter the conference ID provided above. Outside the U.S. or Canada dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the conference ID provided above.

Please email questions in advance of the call to ir@overstock.com .

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the July 30, 2020 conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts of trends. These forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ultimate impact on our business and results of operations, adverse tax, regulatory or legal developments, and competition. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, the inherent risks associated with the businesses that Medici Ventures and tZERO are pursuing, our continually evolving business model, and difficulties we may have with our infrastructure, our fulfillment partners or our payment processors, including cyber-attacks or data breaches affecting us or any of them, and difficulties we may have with our search engine optimization results. More information about factors that could potentially affect our financial results is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2020, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 10-K, 10-Q, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or contemplated by our projections, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

Contacts



Investor Relations:

Alexis Callahan

801-947-5126

ir@overstock.com



Media:

Overstock Media Relations

801-947-3564

pr@overstock.com





Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 318,573 $ 112,266 Restricted cash 2,637 2,632 Marketable securities at fair value 2,122 10,308 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,534 and $2,474 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 47,765 24,728 Inventories 6,340 5,840 Prepaids and other current assets 22,769 21,589 Total current assets 400,206 177,363 Property and equipment, net 126,795 130,028 Intangible assets, net 9,919 11,756 Goodwill 27,120 27,120 Equity securities 50,542 42,043 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,387 25,384 Other long-term assets, net 7,173 4,033 Total assets $ 645,142 $ 417,727 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 131,101 $ 75,416 Accrued liabilities 144,110 88,197 Unearned revenue 89,705 41,821 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,785 6,603 Other current liabilities 4,332 3,962 Total current liabilities 374,033 215,999 Long-term debt, net 42,948 — Operating lease liabilities, non-current 20,791 21,554 Other long-term liabilities 4,022 2,319 Total liabilities 441,794 239,872 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 5,000 Series A-1, issued and outstanding - 4,204 and 4,210 — — Series B, issued and outstanding - 357 and 357 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 100,000 Issued shares - 43,885 and 42,790 Outstanding shares - 40,332 and 39,464 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 770,984 764,845 Accumulated deficit (560,480 ) (580,390 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (560 ) (568 ) Treasury stock at cost - 3,553 and 3,326 (70,537 ) (68,807 ) Equity attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. 139,411 115,084 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 63,937 62,771 Total stockholders' equity 203,348 177,855 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 645,142 $ 417,727





Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue, net Retail $ 766,956 $ 367,475 $ 1,106,554 $ 730,100 Other 15,588 6,234 27,563 11,338 Total net revenue 782,544 373,709 1,134,117 741,438 Cost of goods sold Retail 589,044 294,984 854,436 585,624 Other 13,618 4,826 23,959 8,791 Total cost of goods sold 602,662 299,810 878,395 594,415 Gross profit 179,882 73,899 255,722 147,023 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 79,790 34,560 116,552 68,037 Technology 33,678 33,153 66,474 68,586 General and administrative 27,371 31,964 59,797 72,196 Total operating expenses 140,839 99,677 242,823 208,819 Operating income (loss) 39,043 (25,778 ) 12,899 (61,796 ) Interest income 614 630 886 1,033 Interest expense (588 ) (105 ) (788 ) (232 ) Other income (expense), net (4,171 ) (2,995 ) 2,512 (9,267 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 34,898 (28,248 ) 15,509 (70,262 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 517 (622 ) 693 256 Net income (loss) 34,381 (27,626 ) 14,816 (70,518 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,975 ) (2,945 ) (5,207 ) (6,593 ) Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. $ 36,356 $ (24,681 ) $ 20,023 $ (63,925 ) Net income (loss) per common share—basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—basic $ 0.85 $ (0.69 ) $ 0.48 $ (1.85 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 40,329 35,225 40,243 33,806 Net income (loss) per common share—diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—diluted $ 0.84 $ (0.69 ) $ 0.47 $ (1.85 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 40,590 35,225 40,440 33,806





Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ 14,816 $ (70,518 ) Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,117 15,518 Non-cash operating lease cost 3,029 2,992 Stock-based compensation to employees and directors 5,733 9,156 Impairment of equity securities — 4,214 Losses on equity method securities 6,013 3,058 Gain on disposal of business (10,705 ) — Other non-cash adjustments 1,960 1,360 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (24,652 ) 12,295 Inventories (500 ) 2,231 Prepaids and other current assets (3,178 ) 3,311 Other long-term assets, net 171 (547 ) Accounts payable 54,952 (31,722 ) Accrued liabilities 61,625 (5,317 ) Unearned revenue 48,109 (9,628 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,612 ) (2,340 ) Other long-term liabilities 1,565 85 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 170,443 (65,852 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of equity securities (170 ) (2,500 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities and marketable securities 6,306 7,082 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — 4,886 Expenditures for property and equipment (9,399 ) (10,586 ) Deconsolidation of cash of Medici Land Governance, Inc. (4,056 ) — Other investing activities, net (659 ) (1,997 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,978 ) (3,115 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment on long-term debt (779 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt 47,500 — Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs 2,848 52,112 Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock (1,730 ) (1,346 ) Other financing activities, net (3,992 ) (1,006 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 43,847 49,760 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 206,312 (19,207 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 114,898 142,814 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 321,210 $ 123,607



Segment Financial Information

The following table summarizes information about reportable segments and includes a reconciliation to consolidated net income (loss) (in thousands):

Three months ended June 30, Retail tZERO MVI Other Total 2020 Net revenue $ 766,956 $ 12,737 $ 2,851 $ — $ 782,544 Cost of goods sold 589,044 10,769 2,849 — 602,662 Gross profit 177,912 1,968 2 — 179,882 Operating expenses 124,991 11,216 2,543 2,089 140,839 Interest and other expense, net (117 ) (1,268 ) (2,760 ) — (4,145 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 52,804 $ (10,516 ) $ (5,301 ) $ (2,089 ) 34,898 Provision for income taxes 517 Net income $ 34,381 2019 Net revenue $ 367,475 $ 5,551 $ 683 $ — $ 373,709 Cost of goods sold 294,984 4,143 683 — 299,810 Gross profit 72,491 1,408 — — 73,899 Operating expenses 81,596 11,743 2,903 3,435 99,677 Interest and other income (expense), net 40 340 (2,847 ) (3 ) (2,470 ) Loss before income taxes $ (9,065 ) $ (9,995 ) $ (5,750 ) $ (3,438 ) (28,248 ) Benefit for income taxes (622 ) Net loss $ (27,626 ) Six months ended June 30, Retail tZERO MVI Other Total 2020 Net revenue $ 1,106,554 $ 22,976 $ 4,425 $ 162 $ 1,134,117 Cost of goods sold 854,436 19,536 4,423 — 878,395 Gross profit 252,118 3,440 2 162 255,722 Operating expenses 207,826 23,474 5,451 6,072 242,823 Interest and other income (expense), net (416 ) (3,050 ) 6,073 3 2,610 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 43,876 $ (23,084 ) $ 624 $ (5,907 ) 15,509 Provision for income taxes 693 Net income $ 14,816 2019 Net revenue $ 730,100 $ 10,047 $ 1,291 $ — $ 741,438 Cost of goods sold 585,624 7,500 1,291 — 594,415 Gross profit 144,476 2,547 — — 147,023 Operating expenses 166,929 27,297 7,157 7,436 208,819 Interest and other income (expense), net 175 (623 ) (8,011 ) (7 ) (8,466 ) Loss before income taxes $ (22,278 ) $ (25,373 ) $ (15,168 ) $ (7,443 ) (70,262 ) Provision for income taxes 256 Net loss $ (70,518 )



Supplemental Operational Data

Retail gross merchandise sales (“Retail GMS” or “Retail gross sales”) is calculated as the amount paid by customers for products and shipping, measured at the time of order, before coupons and discounts, without reductions for estimated returns. We believe that GMS provides a useful measure of the overall volume of sales transactions that flow through our online platform in a given period.

Three months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Retail Gross Merchandise Sales $ 1,009,146 $ 471,354



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release and related earnings conference call, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total net revenue (“Adjusted EBITDA margin”), Free cash flow, Contribution and Contribution as a percentage of total net revenue (“Contribution margin”). We use these non-GAAP measures internally in analyzing our financial results at both the consolidated and segment level and we believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this earnings release. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We believe the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities reduced by expenditures for property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate the cash impact of the continuing operations of the business including purchases of property and equipment which are a necessary component of our ongoing operations.

Contribution and Contribution margin are non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated as gross profit less sales and marketing expense. We believe contribution and contribution margin provide information relevant to our Retail business about our ability to cover our Retail operating costs, such as technology and general and administrative expenses, while reflecting the selling costs we incurred to generate our Retail revenues.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 34,381 $ (27,626 ) $ 14,816 $ (70,518 ) Depreciation and amortization (1) 7,548 7,464 15,117 14,078 Stock-based compensation 2,465 5,171 5,733 9,156 Interest income, net (26 ) (525 ) (98 ) (801 ) Other expense, net 4,171 2,995 (2,512 ) 9,267 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 517 (622 ) 693 256 Special items (see table below) (7,272 ) — (8,375 ) 1,757 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,784 $ (13,143 ) $ 25,374 $ (36,805 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA Retail $ 53,011 $ 1,581 $ 51,146 $ (876 ) tZERO (7,052 ) (8,729 ) (15,302 ) (21,937 ) MVI (2,085 ) (2,586 ) (4,583 ) (6,595 ) Other (2,090 ) (3,409 ) (5,887 ) (7,397 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,784 $ (13,143 ) $ 25,374 $ (36,805 ) Special items: Special legal charges (2) $ (7,272 ) $ — $ (9,773 ) $ — Severance — — 1,398 1,757 $ (7,272 ) $ — $ (8,375 ) $ 1,757

__________________________________________

(1) — Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes a $1.4 million adjustment related to finalizing our preliminary purchase price accounting for Mac Warehouse.

(2) — Includes amounts associated with the resolution for and adjustments to various legal contingencies.



The following table reflects the reconciliation of Free cash flow to Net cash provided by or used in operating activities (in thousands):

Six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 170,443 $ (65,852 ) Expenditures for property and equipment (9,399 ) (10,586 ) Free cash flow $ 161,044 $ (76,438 )



The following table reflects the reconciliation of Retail Contribution to Retail Gross profit (in thousands):