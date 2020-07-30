SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
"In a rapidly shifting and challenging environment, Overstock continues to perform exceptionally well," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "Second quarter gross sales in our Overstock Retail business more than doubled year over year. The number of new customers more than tripled year over year. Importantly, our customers are buying our core products—home furnishings—from the safety of their homes as part of the country's new normal. If business continues as I expect, our Overstock Retail business will achieve sustainable, profitable growth this year."
"tZERO and our other Medici Ventures blockchain-based businesses continue to make progress, with several of those companies attracting media attention for their solutions to problems the country now faces," continued Johnson. "As an organization, Overstock remains focused, disciplined, and resilient as our employees execute against our strategic initiatives. I am proud of the progress we have made, and I am confident that we can continue along this profitable trajectory. I look forward to providing a full update on our progress and performance during our earnings call."
Other Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Second Quarter Operational Highlights
COVID-19 Update
Overstock has responded effectively to the challenges and opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In our Retail business, customer demand increased significantly in the second quarter, particularly in our key home furnishings categories. We have seen a substantial year-over-year increase in our website traffic and number of new customers, and our Retail gross sales grew more than 100% year over year in Q2. Our online-only platform and partner network with thousands of fulfillment centers has enabled us to meet this increase in demand without significant operational disruptions. Our warehouses have remained operational based on our implementation of sound safety measures, including staggered shifts and social distancing. We also are hiring in key areas to support our current and expected growth. We have faced challenges from the sharply increased volume throughout our customer service channels and capacity issues from shipping carriers and some suppliers, including out-of-stock positions on some of our top performing products. We also have faced challenges at tZERO and its subsidiaries, as market volatility has delayed capital raises by potential issuers. Most of our Medici Ventures blockchain companies have seen little disruption, and several are working on solutions to problems arising from the global pandemic. We have evaluated and implemented a phased re-entry plan for our offices while most of our corporate employees continue to work from home without incident. We cannot predict how the COVID-19 pandemic will unfold in the coming months. Nevertheless, the challenges arising from the pandemic have not adversely affected our liquidity, revenues, or capacity to service our debt, nor have these conditions forced us to reduce our capital expenditures.
Digital Dividend
On May 19, 2020, we completed the distribution of our announced digital dividend (the "Dividend") payable in shares of our Series A-1 preferred stock. The Dividend was paid out at a ratio of 1:10, so that one share of Series A-1 preferred stock was issued for every ten shares of OSTK common stock, for every ten shares of Series A-1 preferred stock, and for every ten shares of Series B preferred stock held by all holders of such shares as of April 27, 2020, the record date for the Dividend.
Earnings Webcast Information
The company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q2 2020 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast and presentation slides, go to http://investors.overstock.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial (877) 673-5346 and enter conference ID 9798319 when prompted. Participants outside the U.S. or Canada who do not have Internet access should dial +1 (724) 498-4326 then enter the conference ID provided above.
A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.overstock.com starting two hours after the live call has ended. An audio replay of the webcast will be available via telephone starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020, through 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 13, 2020. To listen to the recorded webcast by phone, dial (855) 859-2056 then enter the conference ID provided above. Outside the U.S. or Canada dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the conference ID provided above.
Please email questions in advance of the call to ir@overstock.com.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.
O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the July 30, 2020 conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts of trends. These forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ultimate impact on our business and results of operations, adverse tax, regulatory or legal developments, and competition. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, the inherent risks associated with the businesses that Medici Ventures and tZERO are pursuing, our continually evolving business model, and difficulties we may have with our infrastructure, our fulfillment partners or our payment processors, including cyber-attacks or data breaches affecting us or any of them, and difficulties we may have with our search engine optimization results. More information about factors that could potentially affect our financial results is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2020, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 10-K, 10-Q, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or contemplated by our projections, estimates and other forward-looking statements.
Overstock.com, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|318,573
|$
|112,266
|Restricted cash
|2,637
|2,632
|Marketable securities at fair value
|2,122
|10,308
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,534 and $2,474 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|47,765
|24,728
|Inventories
|6,340
|5,840
|Prepaids and other current assets
|22,769
|21,589
|Total current assets
|400,206
|177,363
|Property and equipment, net
|126,795
|130,028
|Intangible assets, net
|9,919
|11,756
|Goodwill
|27,120
|27,120
|Equity securities
|50,542
|42,043
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|23,387
|25,384
|Other long-term assets, net
|7,173
|4,033
|Total assets
|$
|645,142
|$
|417,727
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|131,101
|$
|75,416
|Accrued liabilities
|144,110
|88,197
|Unearned revenue
|89,705
|41,821
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|4,785
|6,603
|Other current liabilities
|4,332
|3,962
|Total current liabilities
|374,033
|215,999
|Long-term debt, net
|42,948
|—
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|20,791
|21,554
|Other long-term liabilities
|4,022
|2,319
|Total liabilities
|441,794
|239,872
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 5,000
|Series A-1, issued and outstanding - 4,204 and 4,210
|—
|—
|Series B, issued and outstanding - 357 and 357
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 100,000
|Issued shares - 43,885 and 42,790
|Outstanding shares - 40,332 and 39,464
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|770,984
|764,845
|Accumulated deficit
|(560,480
|)
|(580,390
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(560
|)
|(568
|)
|Treasury stock at cost - 3,553 and 3,326
|(70,537
|)
|(68,807
|)
|Equity attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc.
|139,411
|115,084
|Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
|63,937
|62,771
|Total stockholders' equity
|203,348
|177,855
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|645,142
|$
|417,727
|Overstock.com, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue, net
|Retail
|$
|766,956
|$
|367,475
|$
|1,106,554
|$
|730,100
|Other
|15,588
|6,234
|27,563
|11,338
|Total net revenue
|782,544
|373,709
|1,134,117
|741,438
|Cost of goods sold
|Retail
|589,044
|294,984
|854,436
|585,624
|Other
|13,618
|4,826
|23,959
|8,791
|Total cost of goods sold
|602,662
|299,810
|878,395
|594,415
|Gross profit
|179,882
|73,899
|255,722
|147,023
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|79,790
|34,560
|116,552
|68,037
|Technology
|33,678
|33,153
|66,474
|68,586
|General and administrative
|27,371
|31,964
|59,797
|72,196
|Total operating expenses
|140,839
|99,677
|242,823
|208,819
|Operating income (loss)
|39,043
|(25,778
|)
|12,899
|(61,796
|)
|Interest income
|614
|630
|886
|1,033
|Interest expense
|(588
|)
|(105
|)
|(788
|)
|(232
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(4,171
|)
|(2,995
|)
|2,512
|(9,267
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|34,898
|(28,248
|)
|15,509
|(70,262
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|517
|(622
|)
|693
|256
|Net income (loss)
|34,381
|(27,626
|)
|14,816
|(70,518
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1,975
|)
|(2,945
|)
|(5,207
|)
|(6,593
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc.
|$
|36,356
|$
|(24,681
|)
|$
|20,023
|$
|(63,925
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share—basic:
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—basic
|$
|0.85
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|0.48
|$
|(1.85
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic
|40,329
|35,225
|40,243
|33,806
|Net income (loss) per common share—diluted:
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—diluted
|$
|0.84
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|0.47
|$
|(1.85
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted
|40,590
|35,225
|40,440
|33,806
|Overstock.com, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Consolidated net income (loss)
|$
|14,816
|$
|(70,518
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,117
|15,518
|Non-cash operating lease cost
|3,029
|2,992
|Stock-based compensation to employees and directors
|5,733
|9,156
|Impairment of equity securities
|—
|4,214
|Losses on equity method securities
|6,013
|3,058
|Gain on disposal of business
|(10,705
|)
|—
|Other non-cash adjustments
|1,960
|1,360
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(24,652
|)
|12,295
|Inventories
|(500
|)
|2,231
|Prepaids and other current assets
|(3,178
|)
|3,311
|Other long-term assets, net
|171
|(547
|)
|Accounts payable
|54,952
|(31,722
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|61,625
|(5,317
|)
|Unearned revenue
|48,109
|(9,628
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(3,612
|)
|(2,340
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,565
|85
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|170,443
|(65,852
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of equity securities
|(170
|)
|(2,500
|)
|Proceeds from sale of equity securities and marketable securities
|6,306
|7,082
|Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|—
|4,886
|Expenditures for property and equipment
|(9,399
|)
|(10,586
|)
|Deconsolidation of cash of Medici Land Governance, Inc.
|(4,056
|)
|—
|Other investing activities, net
|(659
|)
|(1,997
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(7,978
|)
|(3,115
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payment on long-term debt
|(779
|)
|—
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|47,500
|—
|Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs
|2,848
|52,112
|Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock
|(1,730
|)
|(1,346
|)
|Other financing activities, net
|(3,992
|)
|(1,006
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|43,847
|49,760
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|206,312
|(19,207
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|114,898
|142,814
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|321,210
|$
|123,607
Segment Financial Information
The following table summarizes information about reportable segments and includes a reconciliation to consolidated net income (loss) (in thousands):
|Three months ended June 30,
|Retail
|tZERO
|MVI
|Other
|Total
|2020
|Net revenue
|$
|766,956
|$
|12,737
|$
|2,851
|$
|—
|$
|782,544
|Cost of goods sold
|589,044
|10,769
|2,849
|—
|602,662
|Gross profit
|177,912
|1,968
|2
|—
|179,882
|Operating expenses
|124,991
|11,216
|2,543
|2,089
|140,839
|Interest and other expense, net
|(117
|)
|(1,268
|)
|(2,760
|)
|—
|(4,145
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|52,804
|$
|(10,516
|)
|$
|(5,301
|)
|$
|(2,089
|)
|34,898
|Provision for income taxes
|517
|Net income
|$
|34,381
|2019
|Net revenue
|$
|367,475
|$
|5,551
|$
|683
|$
|—
|$
|373,709
|Cost of goods sold
|294,984
|4,143
|683
|—
|299,810
|Gross profit
|72,491
|1,408
|—
|—
|73,899
|Operating expenses
|81,596
|11,743
|2,903
|3,435
|99,677
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|40
|340
|(2,847
|)
|(3
|)
|(2,470
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|$
|(9,065
|)
|$
|(9,995
|)
|$
|(5,750
|)
|$
|(3,438
|)
|(28,248
|)
|Benefit for income taxes
|(622
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(27,626
|)
|Six months ended June 30,
|Retail
|tZERO
|MVI
|Other
|Total
|2020
|Net revenue
|$
|1,106,554
|$
|22,976
|$
|4,425
|$
|162
|$
|1,134,117
|Cost of goods sold
|854,436
|19,536
|4,423
|—
|878,395
|Gross profit
|252,118
|3,440
|2
|162
|255,722
|Operating expenses
|207,826
|23,474
|5,451
|6,072
|242,823
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|(416
|)
|(3,050
|)
|6,073
|3
|2,610
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|43,876
|$
|(23,084
|)
|$
|624
|$
|(5,907
|)
|15,509
|Provision for income taxes
|693
|Net income
|$
|14,816
|2019
|Net revenue
|$
|730,100
|$
|10,047
|$
|1,291
|$
|—
|$
|741,438
|Cost of goods sold
|585,624
|7,500
|1,291
|—
|594,415
|Gross profit
|144,476
|2,547
|—
|—
|147,023
|Operating expenses
|166,929
|27,297
|7,157
|7,436
|208,819
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|175
|(623
|)
|(8,011
|)
|(7
|)
|(8,466
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|$
|(22,278
|)
|$
|(25,373
|)
|$
|(15,168
|)
|$
|(7,443
|)
|(70,262
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|256
|Net loss
|$
|(70,518
|)
Supplemental Operational Data
Retail gross merchandise sales (“Retail GMS” or “Retail gross sales”) is calculated as the amount paid by customers for products and shipping, measured at the time of order, before coupons and discounts, without reductions for estimated returns. We believe that GMS provides a useful measure of the overall volume of sales transactions that flow through our online platform in a given period.
|Three months ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Retail Gross Merchandise Sales
|$
|1,009,146
|$
|471,354
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release and related earnings conference call, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total net revenue (“Adjusted EBITDA margin”), Free cash flow, Contribution and Contribution as a percentage of total net revenue (“Contribution margin”). We use these non-GAAP measures internally in analyzing our financial results at both the consolidated and segment level and we believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this earnings release. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We believe the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities reduced by expenditures for property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate the cash impact of the continuing operations of the business including purchases of property and equipment which are a necessary component of our ongoing operations.
Contribution and Contribution margin are non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated as gross profit less sales and marketing expense. We believe contribution and contribution margin provide information relevant to our Retail business about our ability to cover our Retail operating costs, such as technology and general and administrative expenses, while reflecting the selling costs we incurred to generate our Retail revenues.
The following table reflects the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|34,381
|$
|(27,626
|)
|$
|14,816
|$
|(70,518
|)
|Depreciation and amortization (1)
|7,548
|7,464
|15,117
|14,078
|Stock-based compensation
|2,465
|5,171
|5,733
|9,156
|Interest income, net
|(26
|)
|(525
|)
|(98
|)
|(801
|)
|Other expense, net
|4,171
|2,995
|(2,512
|)
|9,267
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|517
|(622
|)
|693
|256
|Special items (see table below)
|(7,272
|)
|—
|(8,375
|)
|1,757
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|41,784
|$
|(13,143
|)
|$
|25,374
|$
|(36,805
|)
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|Retail
|$
|53,011
|$
|1,581
|$
|51,146
|$
|(876
|)
|tZERO
|(7,052
|)
|(8,729
|)
|(15,302
|)
|(21,937
|)
|MVI
|(2,085
|)
|(2,586
|)
|(4,583
|)
|(6,595
|)
|Other
|(2,090
|)
|(3,409
|)
|(5,887
|)
|(7,397
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|41,784
|$
|(13,143
|)
|$
|25,374
|$
|(36,805
|)
|Special items:
|Special legal charges (2)
|$
|(7,272
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(9,773
|)
|$
|—
|Severance
|—
|—
|1,398
|1,757
|$
|(7,272
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(8,375
|)
|$
|1,757
__________________________________________
(1) — Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes a $1.4 million adjustment related to finalizing our preliminary purchase price accounting for Mac Warehouse.
(2) — Includes amounts associated with the resolution for and adjustments to various legal contingencies.
The following table reflects the reconciliation of Free cash flow to Net cash provided by or used in operating activities (in thousands):
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|170,443
|$
|(65,852
|)
|Expenditures for property and equipment
|(9,399
|)
|(10,586
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|161,044
|$
|(76,438
|)
The following table reflects the reconciliation of Retail Contribution to Retail Gross profit (in thousands):
|Three months ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Retail:
|Net revenue
|$
|766,956
|$
|367,475
|Cost of goods sold
|589,044
|294,984
|Gross profit
|177,912
|72,491
|Less: Sales and marketing expense
|79,158
|33,947
|Contribution
|$
|98,754
|$
|38,544
|Contribution margin
|12.9
|%
|10.5
|%
Overstock.com, Inc.
