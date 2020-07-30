NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced Melanie Kirkwood Ruiz as the Company’s Chief Information Officer, reporting directly to ABM’s Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Josh Feinberg.



Melanie joined ABM from Cushman & Wakefield, where she was responsible for developing the technology strategy in the Americas, and oversaw the change agenda focused on innovation, integration and optimization. She is a progressive technology leader with 20 years of experience across diverse industries including technology, commercial real estate, manufacturing, healthcare and aviation.

“We’re thrilled to have Melanie on the ABM team,” said Mr. Feinberg. “Her skill set and experience spans a range of industries, many of which align with ABM’s end-markets. Under her leadership, we will map our technological and digital capabilities to support our strategic priorities and better serve our diverse portfolio of clients.”

Melanie is responsible for several critical areas of ABM’s business including the optimization of ABM’s IT infrastructure to enable greater business innovation; enhancement of service delivery through client-facing technology and data-driven insights; and development and execution of technology strategy that supports ABM’s business transformation at both the enterprise and line-of-business levels.

Prior to Cushman & Wakefield, Melanie was at Scientific Games where she served as Vice President of Business Technology. Melanie holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and both a Master’s and Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Cornell University.

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM's comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions.

