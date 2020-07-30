Pune, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Networking Equipment Market 2020-2026:

Global “Networking Equipment Market” Research Report 2020-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Networking Equipment industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Networking Equipment market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Networking Equipment market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Networking Equipment market.



In 2019, the global Networking Equipment market size was USD 96900 million and it is expected to reach USD 131160 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Networking equipment used to build networks, including: Routers, Ethernet switches, WLAN (WLAN Enhancement, WLAN Controllers, Stand-Alone Access Points, Coordination Access Points), ADSL, Hubs, Modem, Set-Top Boxes, Gateway, application delivery controllers (ADCs) and WAN optimization appliances (application delivery) etc.

Set-top boxes, Switches and routers represent the leading market segment, generating close to 75 % of overall market value.

The US and EU represent almost 70% of the global networking equipment market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Networking Equipment Market



Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Networking Equipment market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Networking Equipment industry.

The major players in the market include:



Cisco

HP

Juniper

Pace (Arris)

Brocade

Avaya

TP-Link

NEC

Arris

Netgear

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:



Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 1~10W

Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 11~20W

Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 21~50W

Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 50~100W

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:



Switches

Routers

WLAN

ADSL

Modem

Hubs

Set-Top Boxes

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Networking Equipment market?

What was the size of the emerging Networking Equipment market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Networking Equipment market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Networking Equipment market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Networking Equipment market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Networking Equipment market?

What are the Networking Equipment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Networking Equipment Industry?

Global Networking Equipment Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Networking Equipment market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Networking Equipment Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Networking Equipment market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Global Networking Equipment Market

