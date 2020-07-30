Pune, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Networking Equipment Market 2020-2026:
Global "Networking Equipment Market" Research Report 2020-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Networking Equipment industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Networking Equipment market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Networking Equipment market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver's analysis.
In 2019, the global Networking Equipment market size was USD 96900 million and it is expected to reach USD 131160 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.
Networking equipment used to build networks, including: Routers, Ethernet switches, WLAN (WLAN Enhancement, WLAN Controllers, Stand-Alone Access Points, Coordination Access Points), ADSL, Hubs, Modem, Set-Top Boxes, Gateway, application delivery controllers (ADCs) and WAN optimization appliances (application delivery) etc.
Set-top boxes, Switches and routers represent the leading market segment, generating close to 75 % of overall market value.
The US and EU represent almost 70% of the global networking equipment market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Networking Equipment Market
The major players in the market include:
The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:
Some of the key questions answered in this report:
Global Networking Equipment Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Networking Equipment market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.
Years considered for this report:
With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Networking Equipment market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Some Points from TOC:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Networking Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Networking Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Networking Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Type 1
1.4.3 Type 2
1.4.4 Type 3
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Networking Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Application 1
1.5.3 Application 2
1.5.4 Application 3
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Networking Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Networking Equipment Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Networking Equipment Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Networking Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Networking Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Networking Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Networking Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Networking Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
3.2 Networking Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
3.3 Networking Equipment Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Networking Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Networking Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Networking Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Networking Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Networking Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Networking Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Networking Equipment by Country
6.1.1 North America Networking Equipment Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Networking Equipment Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Networking Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Networking Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Networking Equipment by Country
7.1.1 Europe Networking Equipment Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Networking Equipment Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Networking Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Networking Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Company Profiles 1
11.1.1 Company Profiles 1 Corporation Information
11.1.2 Company Profiles 1 Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Company Profiles 1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Company Profiles 1 Networking Equipment Products Offered
11.1.5 Company Profiles 1 Related Developments
11.2 Company Profiles 2
11.2.1 Company Profiles 2 Corporation Information
11.2.2 Company Profiles 2 Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Company Profiles 2 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Company Profiles 2 Networking Equipment Products Offered
11.2.5 Company Profiles 2 Related Developments
11.3 Company Profiles 3
11.3.1 Company Profiles 3 Corporation Information
11.3.2 Company Profiles 3 Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Company Profiles 3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Company Profiles 3 Networking Equipment Products Offered
11.3.5 Company Profiles 3 Related Developments
11.4 Company Profiles 4
11.4.1 Company Profiles 4 Corporation Information
11.4.2 Company Profiles 4 Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Company Profiles 4 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Company Profiles 4 Networking Equipment Products Offered
11.4.5 Company Profiles 4 Related Developments
11.5 Company Profiles 5
11.5.1 Company Profiles 5 Corporation Information
11.5.2 Company Profiles 5 Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Company Profiles 5 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Company Profiles 5 Networking Equipment Products Offered
11.5.5 Company Profiles 5 Related Developments
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Networking Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Networking Equipment Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
