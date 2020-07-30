New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scintillators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900255/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027. In-Organic Scintillator, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$407 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Organic Scintillator segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Scintillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$122 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Argus Imaging B.V.

CANBERRA Industries, Inc.

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Ludlum Measurements, Inc.

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc.

Rexon Components, Inc.

Rexon Inc.

Scintacor

Zecotek Photonics, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900255/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Scintillator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Scintillators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Scintillators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Scintillators Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: In-Organic Scintillator (Composition of Material)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: In-Organic Scintillator (Composition of Material)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 6: In-Organic Scintillator (Composition of Material)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Organic Scintillator (Composition of Material)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 8: Organic Scintillator (Composition of Material)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Organic Scintillator (Composition of Material) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Healthcare (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Healthcare (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Healthcare (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Homeland Security (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Homeland Security (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Homeland Security (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Nuclear Power Plants (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Nuclear Power Plants (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Nuclear Power Plants (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial Application (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Industrial Application (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Industrial Application (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Scintillator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Scintillators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Scintillators Market in the United States by

Composition of Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Scintillators Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Scintillators Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Scintillators Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: Scintillators Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Scintillators Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Scintillators Historic Market Review by

Composition of Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Scintillators Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Composition of Material for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Scintillators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Scintillators Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Scintillators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Scintillators Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scintillators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Scintillators Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Scintillators Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Scintillators Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Composition of Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Scintillators Market by Composition of

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Scintillators in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Scintillators Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Scintillators Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Scintillator Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Scintillators Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Scintillators Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Scintillators Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Scintillators Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2020-2027



Table 53: Scintillators Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Composition of Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Scintillators Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Scintillators Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Scintillators Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Scintillators Market in France by Composition of

Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Scintillators Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Scintillators Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Scintillators Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Scintillators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Scintillators Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Scintillators Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Scintillators Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Scintillators Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Scintillators Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Scintillators Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Composition of Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Scintillators Market by Composition of

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Scintillators in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Scintillators Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Scintillators Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Scintillators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Scintillators Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scintillators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Scintillators Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Scintillators Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Scintillators Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Scintillators Historic Market Review by

Composition of Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Scintillators Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Composition of Material for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Scintillators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Scintillators Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Scintillators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Scintillators Market in Russia by Composition of

Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Scintillators Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Scintillators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Scintillators Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Scintillators Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2020-2027



Table 95: Scintillators Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Composition of Material: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Scintillators Market Share Breakdown

by Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Scintillators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Scintillators Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Scintillators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Scintillators Market in Asia-Pacific by Composition

of Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Scintillators Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Scintillators Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Scintillators Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Scintillators Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Scintillators Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Scintillators Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Scintillators Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Scintillators Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Scintillators Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Scintillators Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Scintillators Historic Market Review by

Composition of Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Scintillators Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Composition of Material for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 118: Indian Scintillators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Scintillators Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Scintillators Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Scintillators Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 123: Scintillators Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Scintillators Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Scintillators Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Scintillators Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Scintillators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Composition of Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Scintillators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of

Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scintillators Market Share

Analysis by Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Scintillators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scintillators Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Scintillators Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Scintillators Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Scintillators Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Scintillators Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Scintillators Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Scintillators Market by Composition

of Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Scintillators in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Scintillators Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Scintillators Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2020-2027



Table 143: Scintillators Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Composition of Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Scintillators Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Scintillators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Scintillators Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Scintillators Market in Brazil by Composition of

Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Scintillators Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Scintillators Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Scintillators Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Scintillators Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Scintillators Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Scintillators Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Scintillators Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Scintillators Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Scintillators Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Scintillators Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material:

2020 to 2027



Table 161: Scintillators Market in Rest of Latin America by

Composition of Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Scintillators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Scintillators Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Scintillators Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Scintillators Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Scintillators Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: The Middle East Scintillators Historic Market by

Composition of Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Scintillators Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Composition of Material for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Scintillators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Scintillators Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Scintillators Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Scintillators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Scintillators Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scintillators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Scintillators Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Scintillators Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Scintillators Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2020-2027



Table 182: Scintillators Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Composition of Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Scintillators Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Scintillators Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Scintillators Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Scintillators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Scintillators Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Scintillators Market by Composition of

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Scintillators in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Scintillators Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Scintillators Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Scintillators Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Composition of Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Scintillators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 195: Scintillators Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Scintillators Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Scintillators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Scintillators Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Scintillators Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Composition of Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Scintillators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Scintillators Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Scintillators Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Scintillators Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Scintillators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2020 to

2027



Table 206: Scintillators Market in Africa by Composition of

Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Scintillators Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Scintillators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Scintillators Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: Scintillators Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900255/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001