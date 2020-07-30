Austin, TX, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, announced today that Franciscan Health, a nationally recognized integrated healthcare system located in the Midwestern United States, has chosen Accruent’s Connectiv Healthcare Technology Management software to manage its facilities and biomedical assets and devices at twelve hospitals across Indiana and Illinois. Franciscan Health will use Connectiv to manage more than 60,000 pieces of biomedical equipment and more than 30,000 assets in its facilities department.

According to Moody’s, 30% of US hospitals are operating with negative margins. The economics of healthcare continue to pressure providers. Generating cost savings, increasing productivity and improving efficiency have never been more critical. Franciscan Health selected Connectiv to help retain its strong financial position.

For Franciscan Health, maximizing the value of its asset lifecycle meant bringing facilities management (HFM) and technology management (HTM) at all its facilities onto a single platform built on ServiceNow, the healthcare system’s current IT service management solution. Prior to selecting Connectiv, Franciscan Health faced asset management challenges arising from the fact that its hospitals ran on several different management systems that did not share data with one another. These disparate systems reduced flexibility in the creation of work orders and prevented Franciscan Health from employing (AEM) programs as desired. In addition, numerous systems required Franciscan Health to monitor multiple dashboards to manage assets and service teams and meant that it needed to employ multiple processes to locate equipment within its facilities.

Connectiv is designed specifically to help healthcare organizations manage the full lifecycle of medical devices, equipment, and service across the continuum of care. Connectiv brings HFM and HTM into a single system to help hospitals and clinics maximize the return on investments. Connectiv is built on the ServiceNow platform, enabling users to create workflows that automate the process of extracting valuable operational data.

Among the key capabilities that Franciscan Health seeks to obtain from Connectiv are:

Visibility into inventories and service processes, including which maintenance issues are having the greatest impact on the organization

Improved asset lifecycle data, including acquisition costs and detailed data on the number and cost of work orders

Gains in efficiency based on benchmarked metrics for continuous improvement programs

Adding up to 70% of inventory to AEM programs

Creating a single dashboard for all HTM and HFM information across all its hospitals

“Franciscan Health decided internally that we had to move forward with a modern solution that would consolidate disparate HTM and HFM systems and databases and allow us to manage all twelve hospitals in one system,” said Karen Waninger, Corporate Administrator of Clinical Engineering, Franciscan Alliance. “We are looking to Accruent to give us a more consistent mechanism to capture service cost and equipment acquisition value, help us implement AEM programs, and develop standard nomenclatures and work order metrics that give us better information to manage our assets.”

Accruent serves more than 10,000 companies, universities and government entities worldwide, including 55% of U.S. hospitals, providing solutions that help its customers plan, manage and assure compliance for their facilities, assets and the work required to support them. Accruent currently serves more than 50% of US hospitals in the areas of facilities management, healthcare technology management, and lease administration and accounting.

“Managing twelve hospitals using a range of different systems makes a challenging job even more difficult,” added Al Gresch, Vice President of Customer Success, Accruent. “Moving to one system will help Franciscan Health make data-driven decisions and maximize the impact of those decisions. We are excited to assist them in streamlining their HTM and HFM programs.”

About Accruent

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About Franciscan Alliance

The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Ind., in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the Midwest with 12 hospital campuses, more than 19,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Dyer; Franciscan Health Hammond; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Lafayette; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Munster; Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (IL); and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.

