KENNESAW, Ga., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Professional Services (RPS), an innovative alternative for constructing or upgrading data centers, telecom sites, hospitals and other critical facilities as well as providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for renewable energy, battery storage, and distributed generation projects, today announced the addition of Annemarie Mulvihill to its Business Development and Marketing team. Annemarie will plan, coordinate, and implement new lead generation initiatives and help develop, define, and close new business.



“Rubicon continues to invest in the best talent to not only help manage our growth but also stimulate new business activities,” said William J. Pirrone, PE, Founding Principal, Rubicon Professional Services. “Annemarie Mulvihill brings a unique and proven combination of marketing system knowledge and construction industry experience, which will boost our sales endeavors. We welcome her to our dynamic team and look forward to the dividends her guidance will produce.”

Annemarie Mulvihill brings over 25 years of construction-related business development and marketing skills to the Rubicon team. She offers a deep knowledge of project coordination and cost control relative to project performance on healthcare, commercial, industrial, educational and residential projects in both private and public sectors. In addition, Mulvihill is a skilled CRM and project database manager with in-depth experience in Request for Proposals (RFPs)/Request for Qualifications (RFQs) packages and architectural designs for sales and permit approvals.

“The healthcare market continues to expand its footprint while also embracing new renewable energy upgrades,” said Mulvihill. “Rubicon has become the go-to partner with expert advice and technology experience in the critical facilities sector that ensures successful program execution and cost-effective operations. I am eager to apply my business development talent in pursuit of expanding their excellence.”

About Rubicon Professional Services

Since 2006, Rubicon Professional Services has expertly managed the entire process of building critical facilities like data and communications centers. From strategy development to assembling custom teams of top-rated engineers, contractors and equipment vendors, Rubicon is a trusted advisor and business partner to technology-dependent organizations ensuring cost-effective delivery of critical facilities that meet business objectives. Rubicon Professional Services operates nationwide from offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New Jersey, and Irvine, California. For more information about Rubicon Professional Services, please visit www.rubiconps.com and Follow on LinkedIn .