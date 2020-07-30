Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Trade Finance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This intensive 2-day course has been tailored for professionals in banking, commerce and trade and industry who need to gain a closer understanding of International Trade Finance.
The course provides a comprehensive foundation of all aspects of International Trade Finance in a global context covering the key concepts, practices and current developments.
This course will be of special interest to banking and commercial professionals, who wish to expand their knowledge base, enhance their expertise and advance their careers into the international trade finance arena.
What will you learn
Main topics covered during this training
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction to Trade Finance
The International Monetary System
Introduction to Structured Trade Finance
Trade Finance Instruments
This section introduces the basics of trade finance. We discuss how traditional techniques of pre- and post-shipment finance relate to financing forms such as forfaiting, countertrade, structured finance, Islamic finance, securitization etc.
Case Study: Using trade paper to finance domestic grain trade.
Sources of Trade Finance
Loan Syndication
Operating Examples of Various Trade Finance Instruments
International Trade Payment Instruments
International Payment Systems
Payments in US Dollars - CHIPS
We explore the CHIPS dollar payment system it terms of its day-to-day operations and settlements
Correspondent Banking
Supply Chain Finance
Supply Chain Finance example
Speakers
Richard's professional experience spans over 25 years. He started his career with Wells Fargo Bank, following by Fundtech and then moving to international advisory and consulting for the private and high-tech sectors providing high-level consulting, business analysis, project management and training to a wide range of banking clientele across the globe.
Over his career Richard was involved in International Trade Finance, Cross Border Payments and Settlements, Operational Risk, AML and Corporate Governance amongst others.
Clients that Richard has trained & consulted to include: JP Morgan, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Qatar Exchange, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Central Bank of Egypt, Irish Gas, UBS, Central Bank of Ireland, Central Bank of Norway, Merrill Lynch, PGGM, BP, Asian Development Bank, African Development Bank, Instinet, Fundtech, European Central Bank, Brunei Investment Agency, British Steel Pension Fund, Salesforce and Tullet Prebon amongst others.
