LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc. (OTC: TONJ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Marenzi as an independent director, effective as of July 28, 2020.

Mr. Marenzi, 64, previously held the role of President of Paramount International Television, MGM Worldwide Television and ITV. He was instrumental in raising capital for MGM during its growth year in 2008 and helped ITV’s OTT channel acquire the rights to distribute James Bond. He has launched global content franchises including STARGATE, NCIS, TEEN WOLF, and History Channel’s VIKINGS. He is an active Board Member of the Hollywood Radio & TV Society (HRTS) and has served on the Executive Committees of the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) and the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS).

Mr. Marenzi is the founder and President of Marenzi & Associates, which provides creative collaboration, strategic management advice and implementation for the media and entertainment industry with clients such as Lebron James’s Media Company “Uninterrupted.” He served as President of Marenzi & Associates from 2011 to 2016 and since 2019 on. From 2016 to 2019, Mr. Marenzi served as Head of Entertainment Sales & Partnerships for Endeavor Content.

Mr. Marenzi received both his BA and MBA from Stanford University.

Effective July 28, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors increased the size of the Board by one person, to be a total of four persons. Mr. Marenzi was appointed as a director to fill the newly created vacancy.

About Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc.

The Company operates Tongji Hospital, a general hospital with 105 licensed beds. Tongji Hospital offers care and treatment in the areas of internal medicine, surgery, gynecology, pediatrics, emergency medicine, ophthalmology, medical cosmetology, rehabilitation, dermatology, otolaryngology, traditional Chinese medicine, medical imaging, anesthesia, acupuncture, physical therapy, health examination, prevention and emergency care. Its emergency room is open 24 hours a day and all of its rooms are air-conditioned.

