Kvalitena AB (publ) (“Kvalitena” or the “Company”) announced earlier this week that the amendments of the terms and conditions of its senior unsecured floating rate notes with ISIN SE0009664949 (the "Notes") proposed by the written procedure initiated on 8 July 2020 have been approved by the noteholders.

The amendments have now been implemented. The amended and restated terms and conditions of the Notes are available at the Company’s website (www.kvalitena.se).

