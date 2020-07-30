Mount Vernon, NY, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital, the award-winning leaders in digital video and control systems, invites integrators and AVIT personnel to browse its app-ready Presentation Solutions soft-codec enabling product family with HDBaseT, HDMI, audio, and control for installations specific to the education sector.

Both the current and fast-approaching future environments of remote learning in the education market can seem like a daunting task in already tumultuous conditions. Fortunately, Key Digital has the reputation-backed hardware and software ecosystem proven to yield excellent results to fit any budget and any installation requirements from the smallest upgrade to the largest audio-visual infrastructure overhaul.

Whether an educator will offer online learning content from the modernized unified AV of a classroom or lecture hall or from the comfort of their own home using a few pivotal AV tools to elevate their broadcast, Key Digital has the solution to make remote learning a seamless and manageable mission.

“Our presentation solutions product family has really been ready since day-one to accommodate the transition from in-person courses to online. With the USB signal routing layer of our systems, and our professional USB webcam with PTZ control features, teachers can freely move about their classrooms as they would in a room full of students, and our camera can adjust positioning to capture the day’s lessons. Our systems are perfectly set up for either localized presentation or via popular conferencing software like Zoom, Google Classroom, and more, again making our system perfect for distance-learning, hybrid classrooms, or traditional in-person settings,” said Jonathon Ferry, National Training Manager for Key Digital.

Classrooms looking to satisfy distance learning and/or hybrid participation would benefit from KD-CAMUSB, professional PTZ camera with 1080p resolution and 10x optical zoom. If the focus is solely distance learning and the camera is located up to 50m from the teacher’s laptop, KD-XUSB2 is the perfect complement to the camera, reliably sending signals over a single CAT5e/6.

For hybrid rooms KD-CAMUSB may be natively integrated with KD-UPS52U presentation switcher, KD-X100MRx HDBaseT receiver, and KD-X4x1WUTx, or KD-PS22UTx wall-plate or under-table HDBaseT transmitters. All of which support USB signal routing for USB cameras and microphones to be easily used in video conferencing software.

Additional considerations from Key Digital's Presentation Solutions product family include KD-X2x1WVTx and KD-X2x1WDTx wall-plate plug-in transmitters, KD-PS42 presentation switcher, and KD-X40MRx HDBaseT receiver all of which are ideal for localized in-person presentation.

A full selection guide of Key Digital's Presentation Solutions product family is available here.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

