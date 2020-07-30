Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMIS Insights - India Software and IT Sector Report 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the software, IT and outsourcing sector for India. The research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.



The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.



What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the software, IT and outsourcing sector in India

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

View key data on demand and services availability for the sector in India

Crystallize the forces both driving and restraining this sector in India

Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in India

Build a clear picture of trends and issues for sub-sectors (e.g. software, IT services, outsourcing, and business project management).

Key Topics Covered:



FOREWORD



01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sector in Numbers

Sector Overview

Sector Snapshot

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR OUTLOOK

Macroeconomic Outlook

Economic Sentiment

Sector Outlook

03 SECTOR IN FOCUS

Main Economic Indicators

Main Sector Indicators

Production and Sales

Exports

FDI

Employment and Wages

04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Timeline India Software & IT

Highlights

Top Companies

Top M&A Deals

M&A Activity

05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (India)

Infosys Ltd (India)

Wipro Ltd (India)

Tech Mahindra Ltd (India)

MindTreeLtd (India)

06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Government Environment

07 IT SERVICES

Highlights

Main Events

Statistics

08 BPM

Highlights

Main Events

Statistics

