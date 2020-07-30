Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMIS Insights - India Software and IT Sector Report 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the software, IT and outsourcing sector for India. The research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.

The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.

What this report allows you to do:

  • Understand the key elements at play in the software, IT and outsourcing sector in India
  • Access forecasts for growth in the sector
  • View key data on demand and services availability for the sector in India
  • Crystallize the forces both driving and restraining this sector in India
  • Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
  • Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
  • View M&A activity and major deals
  • Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in India
  • Build a clear picture of trends and issues for sub-sectors (e.g. software, IT services, outsourcing, and business project management).

Key Topics Covered:

FOREWORD

01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Sector in Numbers
  • Sector Overview
  • Sector Snapshot
  • Driving Forces
  • Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR OUTLOOK

  • Macroeconomic Outlook
  • Economic Sentiment
  • Sector Outlook

03 SECTOR IN FOCUS

  • Main Economic Indicators
  • Main Sector Indicators
  • Production and Sales
  • Exports
  • FDI
  • Employment and Wages

04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Timeline India Software & IT
  • Highlights
  • Top Companies
  • Top M&A Deals
  • M&A Activity

05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (India)
  • Infosys Ltd (India)
  • Wipro Ltd (India)
  • Tech Mahindra Ltd (India)
  • MindTreeLtd (India)

06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

  • Government Environment

07 IT SERVICES

  • Highlights
  • Main Events
  • Statistics

08 BPM

  • Highlights
  • Main Events
  • Statistics

