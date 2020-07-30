NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):
Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Revenue was $7.0 million, down 73% from $26.6 million year-over-year. Reported revenue excludes revenue from discontinued operations in Asia Pacific. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.
The operating loss for Q2 was $6.4 million attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations. At the consolidated level, including minority interests, the operating loss from continuing operations was $6.8 million. The losses were primarily caused by an unusually high stock option compensation expense of $4.1 million related to repricing of outstanding options, offset by a $1.1 million gain from the reduction of the purchase price for Jack's Flight Club®. EPS from continuing operations was ($0.48), down from $0.25 in the prior-year period.
"After adjusting our cost structure quickly in Q2, we have turned our view to the future to regain profitability as soon as Q3. We are already seeing irresistibly priced travel deals coming to the market, which were unheard of previously. Airlines, hotels, destinations and entertainment companies want travelers to come back and will need to invest in advertising. Travelzoo, as the most trusted media company in publishing and recommending travel deals, will tell its members about the very best deals," said Holger Bartel, Global CEO.
Cash Position
As of June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $27.0 million. In April 2020 and May 2020, Travelzoo received low-interest government loans under the Paycheck Protection Program of $3.1 million and $535,000, respectively. No further applications for loans have been made since then and the company does not anticipate requiring any further loans.
North America
North America business segment revenue decreased 77% year-over-year to $4.2 million. GAAP operating loss for the second quarter was $4.7 million, or (112%) of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $3.6 million, or 20% of revenue in the prior-year period.
Europe
Europe business segment revenue decreased 79% year-over-year to $1.9 million. In constant currencies, revenue decreased 76% year-over-year. Operating loss for the second quarter was $1.7 million, or (91%) of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $584,000, or 5% of revenue in the prior-year period.
Jack’s Flight Club
On January 13, 2020, Travelzoo acquired 60% of Jack’s Flight Club, a subscription service. In Q2 2020, the Jack's Flight Club business segment generated $1.2 million in revenue from subscriptions with operating profit of $914,000. After consolidation with Travelzoo, Jack’s Flight Club's operating loss was $615,000, with $369,000 attributable to Travelzoo as a result of recording $462,000 for a one-time expense due to the revision of the purchase agreement with the sellers, $395,000 of amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition and a haircut of revenue (derived from deferred revenue sold prior to acquisition) of $305,000 due to purchase accounting in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Members and Subscribers
As of June 30, 2020, we had 31.0 million members worldwide. In Europe, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 9.0 million as of June 30, 2020, consistent with June 30, 2019. In North America, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 16.8 million as of June 30, 2020, down 5% from June 30, 2019. Jack’s Flight Club had 1.7 million subscribers as of June 30, 2020, up 19% from June 30, 2019. On June 16, 2020, Travelzoo disclosed that it sold its subsidiary in Japan, Travelzoo Japan K.K., to Mr. Hajime Suzuki. In connection with the sale, Travelzoo and Travelzoo Japan K.K. entered into a licensing agreement. Under the licensing agreement, Travelzoo’s existing members in Japan will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor.
Discontinued Operations
As announced in a press release on March 10, 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business which in 2019 reduced EPS by $0.60. The Asia Pacific business was classified as discontinued operations at March 31, 2020. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Income Taxes
Income tax benefit was $1.3 million, compared to an income tax expense of $1.1 million in the prior-year period.
Outlook
We currently see a trend of recovery of our revenue. We have been able to reduce our operating expenses significantly. As a result of recovery of revenue and substantially lower operating expenses, we expect to achieve a break-even or small profit in terms of non-GAAP operating income for Q3 and a non-GAAP operating profit for Q4 2020.
Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss second quarter results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.
Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|7,004
|$
|26,606
|$
|27,331
|$
|55,766
|Cost of revenues
|2,141
|2,672
|4,844
|5,537
|Gross profit
|4,863
|23,934
|22,487
|50,229
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|4,288
|13,104
|17,382
|26,638
|Product development
|566
|1,763
|1,994
|3,422
|General and administrative
|6,642
|4,914
|12,164
|9,446
|Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill
|—
|—
|2,920
|—
|Total operating expenses
|11,496
|19,781
|34,460
|39,506
|Operating income (loss)
|(6,633)
|4,153
|(11,973)
|10,723
|Other income (loss), net
|(179)
|(29)
|(185)
|16
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|(6,812)
|4,124
|(12,158)
|10,739
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,309)
|1,066
|(1,826)
|2,736
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|(5,503)
|3,058
|(10,332)
|8,003
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(795)
|(1,730)
|(3,714)
|(3,555)
|Net income (loss)
|(6,298)
|1,328
|(14,046)
|4,448
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(108)
|—
|(1,247)
|—
|Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo
|$
|(6,190)
|$
|1,328
|$
|(12,799)
|$
|4,448
|Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations
|$
|(5,395)
|$
|3,058
|$
|(9,085)
|$
|8,003
|Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations
|$
|(795)
|$
|(1,730)
|$
|(3,714)
|$
|(3,555)
|Income (loss) per share—basic
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.48)
|$
|0.25
|$
|(0.80)
|$
|0.67
|Discontinued operations
|$
|(0.07)
|$
|(0.14)
|$
|(0.33)
|$
|(0.30)
|Net income (loss) per share —basic
|$
|(0.55)
|$
|0.11
|$
|(1.13)
|$
|0.37
|Income (loss) per share—diluted
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.48)
|$
|0.25
|$
|(0.80)
|$
|0.66
|Discontinued operations
|$
|(0.07)
|$
|(0.14)
|$
|(0.33)
|$
|(0.30)
|Net income (loss) per share—diluted
|$
|(0.55)
|$
|0.11
|$
|(1.13)
|$
|0.36
|Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic
|11,310
|12,003
|11,375
|11,959
|Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic
|11,310
|12,003
|11,375
|11,959
|Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted
|11,310
|12,278
|11,375
|12,251
|Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted
|11,310
|12,003
|11,375
|11,959
Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|June 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|25,563
|$
|18,743
|Accounts receivable, net
|4,031
|11,209
|Prepaid income taxes
|—
|989
|Deposits
|112
|105
|Prepaid expenses and other
|1,173
|2,288
|Assets from discontinued operations
|590
|3,961
|Total current assets
|31,469
|37,295
|Deposits and other
|829
|572
|Deferred tax assets
|4,341
|2,051
|Restricted cash
|1,138
|1,135
|Investments in WeekenGO and other
|2,152
|2,484
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|9,929
|8,140
|Property and equipment, net
|1,689
|2,861
|Intangible assets, net
|5,200
|—
|Goodwill
|10,944
|—
|Total assets
|$
|67,691
|$
|54,538
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|29,674
|$
|19,349
|Accrued expenses and other
|5,436
|6,281
|Deferred revenue
|2,779
|786
|Operating lease liabilities
|4,440
|4,847
|Promissory notes payable
|1,700
|—
|Income tax payable
|773
|914
|Liabilities from discontinued operations
|1,456
|3,135
|Total current liabilities
|46,258
|35,312
|Notes payable
|3,663
|—
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,044
|—
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|12,062
|7,920
|Other long-term liabilities
|457
|443
|Total liabilities
|63,484
|43,675
|Non-controlling interest
|4,508
|—
|Common stock
|113
|115
|Additional paid-in capital
|4,031
|—
|Retained earnings
|221
|14,200
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,666)
|(3,452)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|(301)
|10,863
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|67,691
|$
|54,538
Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(6,298)
|$
|1,328
|$
|(14,046)
|$
|4,448
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|667
|333
|1,218
|663
|Stock-based compensation
|4,122
|319
|4,145
|482
|Deferred income tax
|(1,152)
|4
|(1,761)
|345
|Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill
|—
|—
|2,920
|—
|Loss on long-lived assets
|—
|—
|437
|—
|Loss on equity investment in WeekenGO
|141
|238
|336
|397
|Gain on notes payable settlement
|(1,500)
|—
|(1,500)
|—
|Net foreign currency effects
|225
|(5)
|(456)
|(26)
|Provision of loss on accounts receivable and other
|986
|(51)
|2,427
|26
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|3,674
|201
|6,183
|(2,779)
|Income tax receivable
|—
|(817)
|989
|(428)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|558
|(186)
|1,420
|239
|Accounts payable
|16,702
|(1,687)
|10,309
|(2,788)
|Accrued expenses and other
|(2,084)
|(442)
|(1,380)
|1291
|Deferred revenue
|360
|146
|1,249
|—
|Income tax payable
|266
|(1,084)
|(67)
|(96)
|Other liabilities
|(97)
|(103)
|1,091
|(174)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|16,570
|(1,806)
|13,514
|1,600
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|—
|(673)
|(679)
|(673)
|Other investment
|(430)
|—
|(430)
|—
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(72)
|(70)
|(203)
|(201)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(502)
|(743)
|(1,312)
|(874)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repurchase of common stock
|—
|(4,869)
|(1,205)
|(6,460)
|Payment of promissory notes
|(6,800)
|—
|(7,800)
|0
|Proceeds from notes payable
|3,663
|—
|3,663
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards
|—
|1,738
|—
|1,712
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,137)
|(3,131)
|(5,342)
|(4,748)
|Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(330)
|(147)
|(602)
|5
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|12,601
|(5,827)
|6,258
|(4,017)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|14,367
|21,271
|20,710
|19,461
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|26,968
|$
|15,444
|$
|26,968
|$
|15,444
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid (refunded) for income taxes, net
|$
|(60)
|$
|2,919
|$
|482
|$
|2,859
Travelzoo
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three months ended June 30, 2020
|North
America
|Europe
|Jack's
Flight Club
|Elimination
|Consolidated
|Revenue from unaffiliated customers
|$
|4,254
|$
|1,805
|$
|945
|$
|—
|$
|7,004
|Intersegment revenue
|(52)
|52
|—
|—
|—
|Total net revenues
|4,202
|1,857
|945
|—
|7,004
|Operating loss
|$
|(4,702)
|$
|(1,683)
|$
|(248)
|$
|—
|$
|(6,633)
|Three months ended June 30, 2019
|North
America
|Europe
|Jack's
Flight Club
|Elimination
|Consolidated
|Revenue from unaffiliated customers
|$
|17,494
|$
|9,133
|$
|—
|$
|(21)
|$
|26,606
|Intersegment revenue
|430
|(451)
|—
|21
|—
|Total net revenues
|17,924
|8,682
|—
|26,606
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|3,590
|$
|584
|$
|—
|$
|(21)
|$
|4,153
|Six months ended June 30, 2020
|North
America
|Europe
|Jack's
Flight Club
|Elimination
|Consolidated
|Revenue from unaffiliated customers
|$
|16,803
|$
|8,908
|$
|1,628
|$
|(8)
|$
|27,331
|Intersegment revenue
|96
|(104)
|—
|8
|—
|Total net revenues
|16,899
|8,804
|1,628
|—
|27,331
|Operating loss
|$
|(5,678)
|$
|(3,024)
|$
|(3,263)
|$
|(8)
|$
|(11,973)
|Six months ended June 30, 2019
|North
America
|Europe
|Jack's
Flight Club
|Elimination
|Consolidated
|Revenue from unaffiliated customers
|$
|35,630
|$
|20,187
|$
|—
|$
|(51)
|$
|55,766
|Intersegment revenue
|881
|(932)
|—
|51
|—
|Total net revenues
|36,511
|19,255
|—
|0
|55,766
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|8,053
|$
|2,721
|$
|—
|$
|(51)
|$
|10,723
