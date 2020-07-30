This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated the date hereof.



TORONTO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Dent 7 Wychwood Park Toronto, ON M6G 2V5 (“Dent”) filed an early warning report today in connection with the acquisition of 1,250,000 units (“Units”) of CR Capital Corp. (TSX-V / CIT) (the “Company”) at a price of C$0.08 per Unit for an aggregate C$100,000 (the “Acquisition”), as part of the Company’s non-brokered private placement (see the Company’s news releases dated July 2, 2020, July 3, 2020, July 20, 2020 and July 24, 2020).

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital stock of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share until the date which is eighteen (18) months following the closing date of the offering, whereupon the Warrants will expire.

Prior to the Acquisition, Dent held Nil Common Shares, representing 0% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis and 0% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Following the Acquisition, Dent holds 1,250,000 Common Shares and 1,250,000 Common Share purchase warrants, representing 11.20% of the Company’s then issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis and 5.93% of the Company’s then issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Units were purchased by Dent for investment purposes. Dent expects to evaluate on an ongoing basis the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business and prospects, the market price of the Common Shares, conditions in securities markets generally and in the market for shares of companies like the Company, general economic and industry conditions and other factors that Dent deems relevant to his investment decisions. Based on such evaluations, Dent may at any time or from time to time determine to acquire additional Common Shares, or securities convertible into or exchangeable for Common Shares or derivative relating to Common Shares, or to dispose of Common Shares or securities convertible into or exchangeable for Common Shares or derivatives relating to Common Shares that Dent owns or may hereafter acquire, through open market or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, at such prices and on such terms as he deems advisable. Dent intends to monitor his investment in the Common Shares. Dent and his representatives and advisers may communicate with other shareholders, industry participants and other interested parties concerning the Company. In addition, based on Dent’s continuing evaluation of the foregoing factors, Dent reserves the right to change his plans and intentions at any time or from time to time, as he deems appropriate.

CR Capital Corp. is located at 82 Richmond Street East Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1.

The above-referenced early warning report relating to this press release has been filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under the Company’s issuer profile.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Brian Howlett at the Company at 647-227-3035.

