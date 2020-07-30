Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Point of Care Test (POCT) Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Point of Care Test (POCT) Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024), provides a detailed analysis of the global point of care test market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by product, by technology, by prescription, by region, and by disease. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed product, technology, prescription and regional analysis.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global point of care test market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 In Vitro Diagnostics: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction

2.1.2 In-Vitro Diagnostics by End Users

2.2 Point of Care Test (POCT): An Overview

2.2.1 Introduction

2.2.2 Point of Care Test Sites

2.2.3 Point of Care Test (POCT) Benefits

2.2.4 Point of Care Test by Product

2.3 Point of Care Test Segmentation

2.3.1 Point of Care Test by Technology

2.3.2 Point of Care Test by Prescription

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Point of Care Test Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Point of Care Test (POCT) Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Point of Care Test (POCT) Market by Product

3.1.3 Global Point of Care Test (POCT) Market by Technology

3.1.4 Global Point of Care Test (POCT) Market by Prescription

3.1.5 Global Point of Care Test (POCT) Market by Region

3.1.6 Global Point of Care Test (POCT) Market by Disease

3.2 Global Point of Care Test Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Glucose Monitoring POCT Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Blood Gas Electrolyte and Metabolite (BGEM) POCT Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Cardiac Makers POCT Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Infectious Disease POCT Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Alcohol & Drug Abuse POCT Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Pregnancy & Fertility POCT Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Hemoglobin POCT Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Cholesterol POCT Market by Value

3.2.9 Global Tumor Markers POCT Market by Value

3.2.10 Global Urine Chemistry POCT Market by Value

3.3 Global Point of Care Test Market: Technology Analysis

3.3.1 Global Biosensor POCT Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Microfluidics POCT Market by Value

3.4 Global Point of Care Test Market: Prescription Analysis

3.4.1 Global Over the Counter POCT Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Prescription-Based POCT Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Point of Care Test Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Point of Care Test Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Point of Care Test Market by Country

4.1.3 The US Point of Care Test Market by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific Point of Care Test Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Point of Care Test Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Point of Care Test Market by Country

4.2.3 Japan Point of Care Test Market by Value

4.2.4 China Point of Care Test Market by Value

4.3 Europe Point of Care Test Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Point of Care Test Market by Value

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Diagnostics Industry

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Point of Care Test

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases

6.1.2 Rising Aging Population

6.1.3 Expanding Healthcare Costs

6.1.4 Rising Number of Diabetics Patients

6.1.5 Cost Effectiveness

6.1.6 Rural Location with Limited Lab Services

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Difficulty in Management

6.2.2 Quality Concerns

6.2.3 Testing Performed by Non-Laboratory Personnel

6.2.4 Stringent Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Advancement in Technology

6.3.2 Increase in Home-Based POC Usage

6.3.3 Decentralized Laboratory Testing

6.3.4 Healthcare Reform and Patient-Centered Care

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Point of Care Test Players' Product Comparison

7.2 Global Infectious Disease POCT Market by Players

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Roche

8.2 Danaher Corporation

8.3 Abbott Laboratories

8.4 Siemens AG



