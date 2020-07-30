NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsule8, an enterprise infrastructure protection solution that stops attacks on Linux systems, today announced that their product is now available for purchase in the AWS Marketplace. With Capsule8, teams using AWS can immediately detect and stop unwanted activity, including risky developer behavior, with an operations-friendly architecture that preserves system uptime and reliability by enabling resource limits (including CPU and network) and running without a kernel module.

Capsule8 was built for the unique threat models of cloud and microservices, and its detection is designed to detect security issues affecting Linux systems in AWS environments, including misuse of cloud metadata to impersonate infrastructure, debuggers running in production, abuse of orchestrators, and erosion of the isolation boundary of containers. Using kprobes and perf to collect system telemetry via distributed agents, Capsule8 works on any Linux system at any scale - in public or private cloud, containers or VMs, and across different kernel versions and Linux distributions.

“The AWS Marketplace is an incredible opportunity for Capsule8 to meet the needs of our customers, prospects, and partners in a way that makes it quicker and easier for them to onboard, trial and secure their Linux environments in AWS,” said Capsule8 Co-founder and CEO John Viega. “Capsule8 was built to meet an unmet need in the Linux security space and this extension of our relationship with AWS will help us do so to a broader audience and on a much larger scale.”

Availability

Capsule8 Enterprise Linux Protection is available today in AWS Marketplace and is priced on a per host basis. For more information, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B08B9N1722

About Capsule8

Founded in fall 2016 and headquartered in New York, NY, Capsule8 is the only company solely protecting Linux enterprise infrastructure with detection and resilience in any environment – whether containerized, virtualized, or bare metal. Capsule8 Protect is defining modern enterprise protection by finding and stopping attacks and other unwanted activity on Linux systems.Founded by experienced hackers and seasoned security entrepreneurs, and funded by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky and Intel Capital, Capsule8 is making it possible for Linux-powered enterprises to modernize without compromise. Learn more at www.Capsule8.com.

