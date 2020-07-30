MIAMI, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two upscale Spanish-language South Florida print magazines, Negocios Magazine , and its sister publication, Ejecutiva Magazine , have entered into a Content Distribution Partnership with niche U.S. Hispanic press release distribution service, Latinx Newswire .



For the two sister magazines, owned by Acta Diurna Urbis Group, the agreement grants them the ability to market and promote their publications through free press release distributions on Latinx Newswire. In return, Latinx Newswire will have an exclusive news feed of its press releases on the websites of Negocios and Ejecutiva.

“We are very proud of this agreement that we have reached with Latinx Newswire to be able, on the one hand, to have Latinx Newswire’s business-related communications content appearing on our websites and, on the other hand, to be able to distribute our main corporate announcements from Negocios & Ejecutiva Magazines through the LatinX distribution network,” said Eduardo Hapke, co-founder of Negocios & Ejecutiva Magazines.

As their brand names suggest, Negocios (translated as “Business”) and Ejecutiva (translated as “Female Executive”) cater to an audience of movers and shakers in the fast-paced South Florida business environment, a well-known bridge between the U.S. Hispanic community and Latin America. The magazines often feature an in-depth interview with a high-profile South Florida executive who has a national and international appeal. The latest edition of Negocios Magazine features an interview with Salomón Mishaan, Founder of Oxxo Care Cleaners, a national franchise. Ejecutiva Magazine features an interview with immigration attorney Lizette M. Sierra, a popular legal expert on Telemundo’s legal affairs show, Caso Cerrado.

“Negocios and Ejecutiva Magazines are upscale publications that attract a highly educated, business and entrepreneurial audience in both its print and online editions,” said Latinx Newswire CEO & Partner Bill Gato. “Displaying our press release content to this coveted business and professional audience will please our clients and help us further expand our guaranteed placements network.”

As part of its expansion plans for its guaranteed news feed placement network -- now reaching 28 websites and 8 social media communities -- Latinx Newswire has recently partnered with online and offline publications and events such as El Latino San Diego, Celebrando Latinas Magazine, Latino Baseball, Latino Boxing, MA Latino News, NH Latino News and Altisimo Live!

About Acta Diurna Urbis Group

Negocios Magazine and Ejecutiva Magazine were founded in 2013 by journalist Eduardo Hapke and lawyer Karen Blanco, as part of the publishing company, Acta Diurna Urbis Group. Negocios and Ejecutiva are the only Spanish-language business magazines in South Florida with a broader appeal towards the Hispanic market in the United States. The print edition is published every two months and is distributed in South Florida.

The magazine is distributed among professionals, businessmen, business women, business managers, the media and influencers from South Florida. Negocios & Ejecutiva Magazine have websites, www.negociosmagazine.com and www.ejecutivamagazine.com , as well as Facebook communities: https://www.facebook.com/negociosus/ and https://www.facebook.com/ejecutivamagazine/ .

About Latinx Newswire

Latinx Newswire , formerly Hispanicize Wire, is the only Hispanic-owned and operated, affordable multimedia press release distribution service targeting U.S. Hispanic journalists, influencers and thought leaders. Founded in 2013, Latinx Newswire pioneered the concepts of unlimited word count and including multiple images and videos within a press release distribution at no additional cost. A strategic partner of leading global newswire service GlobeNewswire and leading Latino SEO and marketing firm, Hispanic Market Advisors , Latinx Newswire reaches up to 7,000 U.S. Hispanic media contacts. Its founders are award-winning Hispanic marketing, public relations and journalism veterans who have successfully launched innovative Hispanic media companies since 2000. The team of founders launched Hispanic PR Wire, Latin Clips and Hispanic Digital Network and sold these companies to competitor PR Newswire in 2008. Latinx Newswire’s sister and partner companies include Influenser , Talento Unlimited and RetroPop Media . For more information, visit www.latinxnewswire.com or call 305-503-5919.

CONTACTO:

Eduardo Hapke

Acta Diurna Urbis Group

(754) 226-9074

eduardohapke@gmail.com