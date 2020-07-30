NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ALL FIGURES IN CANADIAN DOLLARS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp. (CSE:VCAN) (“Ventura Cannabis”, “Ventura”, “VCAN” or the “Company”) posted its financial statements and accompanying management discussion & analysis for the first fiscal quarter ending May 31, 2020. The financial statements and accompanying documentation are available at www.sedar.com .

For the quarter ending May 31, 2020, Ventura generated an annual run-rate of approximately $1.7M in cannabis revenues, with gross profits from cannabis at 36%. Cash as of May 31, 2020 was $2.75M. Accounts payables were reduced in the first quarter by over $900K as part of the disposal of the addiction services business, leaving a payable balance at quarter end of just over $1.62M.

“The management team has done a great job of disposing of the rehab assets, practicing financial discipline and managing our balance sheet,” said Lloyd Kaplan, Chairman of Ventura Cannabis. “We will continue to use our cash position to sustain the suite of cannabis assets under management and consider strategic transactions, while being flexible about how to best monetize them as the capital markets continue to be challenging to small cannabis companies in general.”

To date the Company operates and maintains the following cannabis assets:

In California:

Ventura holds a Type 6 manufacturing cannabis license for adult and medical use located in the San Francisco Bay Area with an open plan 700 square foot facility.

It holds a state-wide Type 11 distribution cannabis license for adult and medical use.

It has developed an initial vape brand and has a limited inventory in place. All of these California assets have tremendous revenue potential when fully operational.

In Oregon, Ventura has a strong revenue generating, luxury retail dispensary for adult and medical use located in a high traffic section of Portland, Oregon.

It also has an opportunity to acquire a processing and wholesale license that is in final stages of transfer.

“I continue to be proud of the accomplishments from the Ventura team over the past year, which has included disposing of the rehab division, while simultaneously launching and operating a cannabis business,” continued Mr. Heath. “In the span of just over 12 months, the team has been able to create an attractive suite of cannabis assets in a cost effective manner, while efficiently disposing of the rehab businesses, in a deteriorating industry where many of its past competitors could no longer operate. Every day we think about how to use our assets, which include cash and valuable cannabis operations and licenses, to maximize shareholder value.”

For more information contact:

Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp.

Chris Heath

CEO

(424) 372-1123

investor@venturacanna.com

www.venturacanna.com

Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “confident” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The forward-looking information included are made as of July 31, 2020, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. VCAN holds or is acquiring marijuana assets in the United States. Previously disclosed acquisitions are still subject to closing. Marijuana is legal in each state VCAN is looking to operate, however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law, and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that VCAN’s ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations.