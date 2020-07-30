What you need to know:
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon announced that it will make its First Responder Advisory Council (Council), a coalition of the nation’s most respected public safety leaders, available to current and prospective Verizon public safety agency customers through a series of upcoming events and meetings. The first event on Aug. 18 -- Public Safety in 2020 -- will be a panel discussion on public safety service in these unprecedented times.
Formed in 2019, the VFRAC includes representatives from all facets of the public safety community, including former leaders in emergency management, fire, public health and law enforcement. The Council helps advise Verizon on various aspects of its work with public safety agencies including strategy, product development and public policy initiatives, helping to ensure the services and solutions developed for public safety meet the needs of first responders.
“The mission of public safety agencies to serve communities has not changed in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, but everything else about their jobs has been altered in the last six months,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “At such a critical time for our nation, and knowing what a tremendous resource the Verizon First Responder Advisory Council has been to us internally, it made perfect sense to make its members’ expertise, insights and wealth of experience available directly to our customers and all first responders across the country.”
On Tuesday, August 18, members of the public safety community are invited to participate in an open discussion with Council members during a Virtual Town Hall (online) on the topic of Public Safety in 2020, sponsored and hosted by Verizon.
Council members participating in the town hall include:
A full list of Council members is included below.
“Council members draw on decades of experience in leading the nation’s public safety agencies to our work on the Verizon First Responder Advisory Council,” said Commissioner Bratton, “This expertise has never been more important. The Council is committed to helping Verizon and its public safety customers ensure that emergency management, fire and law enforcement communities have the resources and technologies they need to keep communities safe and protected.”
To register for the Virtual Town Hall and learn more about the VFRAC visit here.
The Verizon Public Safety Advisory Council is comprised of the following individuals:
