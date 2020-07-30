SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced its 25th annual corporate citizenship update, providing a transparent view of the company’s corporate responsibility initiatives. This year’s update highlights how AMD and its technologies are addressing sustainable technological and scientific advancement, environmental and supply chain responsibility, workplace inclusion and belonging, and community support.



“We complete twenty-five years of sustainability reporting recognizing the role that semiconductors contribute in helping solve many of the complex challenges our world faces,” said Susan Moore, corporate vice president of international government affairs and corporate responsibility at AMD. “As we navigate this changing world, fueled by the resilience of our employees, communities and customers, AMD remains focused on responsibly delivering high-performance technology that helps us achieve more together.”

Purpose-Built Technology

AMD is committed to developing and deploying its high-performance technology to enable a better and more sustainable world. In 2020, AMD exceeded its six-year goal to deliver an unprecedented 25 times energy efficiency improvement in its mobile processors. The new AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800H is 31.7 times more energy efficient than the baseline metric, far surpassing the award-winning 25x20 Energy Efficiency goal set in 2014.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AMD announced the AMD COVID-19 High-Performance Computing (HPC) Fund to provide research entities with computing resources powered by AMD EPYC™ servers and AMD Radeon Instinct™ GPUs to accelerate medical research about COVID-19 and other diseases. Additionally, AMD is supporting organizations delivering medical services and humanitarian relief worldwide, contributing more than $1.2 million USD in grants, to date, and hundreds of thousands of personal protective equipment.



Operating Responsibly

AMD extends its commitment to transparent reporting throughout its operations and supply chain. AMD values environmental protection and is currently ahead of target for its 2014-2020 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.



AMD also increased supply chain responsibility efforts, engaging with 100 percent of direct suppliers and conducting additional supplier audits, with a focus on ensuring all workers are treated with respect and that working conditions are safe.

Strengthening Communities

AMD is dedicated to positively impacting the communities in which it operates, with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)-related initiatives. Through AMD partnerships with educational organizations around the world, more than 1,000 students and teachers are learning in labs powered by the latest generation of AMD CPUs and GPUs, with ongoing engagement from employee volunteers.

AMD employees regularly share their time and talents in community engagement. In 2019, they drove a 10 percent year-over-year increase in company-sponsored volunteerism to support the needs of AMD communities spanning STEM education, meal preparation, park clean-ups and more.

Empowering People

AMD fosters a culture of inclusion and belonging to enable employees to do their best work. In 2019, AMD expanded its Employee Resource Group (ERG) program with five new groups and eight new site chapters of existing ERGs, empowering employees with more ways to celebrate their diversity and support each other.



Aligned with the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and in light of recent events that highlight the work still ahead to end racism and social injustice, AMD announced its first steps to cultivate change with donations to high-impact non-profits focused on social and racial equality and support for their empowerment, scholarship and mentorship programs. AMD is committed to helping its employees and communities effect systemic and lasting change.

Demonstrating its commitment to environmental, social and workplace progress, AMD continues its track record of company recognition with features on this year’s Best 100 Corporate Citizens list , Forbes and JUST Capital JUST 100 ranking , Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index , and Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index .

