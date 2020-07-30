Vytex disposable gloves offer superior tactile sensitivity, puncture and tear resistance and flexibility to prevent spread of dangerous viruses and bacteria with virtually no risk of triggering latex contact allergies. Available for purchase in September 2020.

Vytex disposable gloves are stronger, more puncture resistant and enhance tactile sensitivity and flexibility

All the advantages of latex while virtually eliminating risk of developing or triggering latex allergies

Sustainably sourced and completely biodegradable.

Worcester, MA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) has contracted with a manufacturer in Thailand for the production of ultra-low protein Vytex natural rubber latex disposable gloves for workers and consumers to help prevent the spread of coronavirus via hand contact. Vytex disposable gloves offer superior tactile sensitivity, liquid barrier protection, puncture and tear resistance and flexibility -- all with virtually no risk of developing or experiencing latex allergies from extended contact. They are expected to be available for online purchase in September 2020.

The new disposable glove line offers many of the advantages of Vystar’s Vytex medical exam gloves that received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for medical use. Thanks to Vystar’s patented latex deproteinization process, disposable gloves made of Vytex latex are far superior to synthetic latex, nitrile, neoprene, and even traditional latex gloves as has been published in peer-reviewed industry journal articles.

“By removing 99.85% of all the proteins and non-rubber components that cause allergies, the resulting Vytex latex is ultra-pure and creates a stronger molecular bond which enables production of a 50% stronger, yet 50% thinner glove than competitors,” stated Steve Rotman, Vystar CEO. “In addition to helping prevent spread of infectious viruses such as Coronavirus and influenza to surfaces, essential workers in food service, and jobs requiring hand contact with other people, chemicals, delicate or fine parts, and materials will appreciate the improved tactile sensitivity and flexibility, as well as the extra protection from leaks, punctures and tears.”

“An added bonus is that Vytex is completely biodegradable and sustainably sourced – a major advantage considering the millions of workers who now use dozens of pairs of gloves daily,” Rotman remarked.

Most surgeons, healthcare and essential services workers who have to wear gloves daily prefer the superior tactile sensitivity, comfort and liquid barrier protection afforded by latex gloves, but the increased incidence of latex allergies caused by long term latex exposure has caused many healthcare facilities to ban or limit use of latex products. Since Vytex virtually eliminates risk of developing or triggering latex allergies, now workers and consumers can enjoy Vytex natural rubber latex’s functional advantages over other disposable glove materials minus the allergy worries.

Unexpected global increase in disposable glove use

Allied Market Research projects that the global disposable gloves market , which was valued at $6.9 billion in 2019, is expected to reach $18.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The disposable glove market has witnessed an unexpected growth due to COVID-19 outbreak. There is a rise in concern for safety, hygiene, and product quality. They noted mandated policies by agencies for companies to maintain worker safety, particularly in pharmaceutical, chemical, healthcare, oil and gas and automotive finishing will drive demand.

Vytex is ideal for more than 40,000 applications such as medical devices, gloves catheters and tubing; condoms; mattresses, toppers and pillows; cushions; balloons; adhesives; sports equipment, footwear; apparel and threads. For details on Vytex licensing, deproteinization or purchase, contact info@vytex.com or 508-791-9114 or visit Vytex.com.

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir ® UV light air purification products, Vytex ™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

Contacts:

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

Distributor Opportunities: Steve Rotman, CEO, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

