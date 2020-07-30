New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ring Main Units Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900219/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $505.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Ring Main Units market in the U.S. is estimated at US$505.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$670.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Oil Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Oil segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$55 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$77.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$415.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 297-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ring Main Unit Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ring Main Units Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Ring Main Units Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ring Main Units Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Gas (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Gas (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Gas (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Air (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Air (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Air (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Oil (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Oil (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Oil (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Solid Dielectric (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Solid Dielectric (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Solid Dielectric (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Distribution Utilities (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Distribution Utilities (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Distribution Utilities (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Industries (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Industries (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Industries (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Infrastructure & Transportation (Application)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Infrastructure & Transportation (Application)
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 27: Infrastructure & Transportation (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ring Main Unit Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Ring Main Units Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Ring Main Units Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Ring Main Units Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Ring Main Units Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 36: Ring Main Units Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Ring Main Units Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Ring Main Units Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Ring Main Units: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Ring Main Units Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ring Main
Units in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Ring Main Units Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Ring Main Units Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Ring Main Units Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Ring Main Units Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Ring Main Units Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Ring Main Units in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Ring Main Units Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ring Main Unit Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Ring Main Units Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Ring Main Units Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Ring Main Units Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Ring Main Units Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Ring Main Units Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Ring Main Units Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Ring Main Units Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Ring Main Units Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Ring Main Units Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Ring Main Units Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Ring Main Units Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Ring Main Units Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Ring Main Units Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Ring Main Units Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Ring Main Units Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Ring Main Units Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Ring Main Units Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Ring Main Units Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Ring Main Units in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Ring Main Units Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Ring Main Units: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Ring Main Units Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ring Main Units in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Ring Main Units Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Ring Main Units Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Ring Main Units Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: Ring Main Units Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Ring Main Units Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Ring Main Units Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Ring Main Units Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Ring Main Units Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Ring Main Units Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Ring Main Units Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Ring Main Units Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Ring Main Units Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Ring Main Units Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Ring Main Units Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Ring Main Units Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Ring Main Units Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Ring Main Units Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Ring Main Units Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Ring Main Units Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Ring Main Units Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Ring Main Units Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Ring Main Units Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Ring Main Units Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Ring Main Units Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Ring Main Units Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Ring Main Units Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Ring Main Units Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Ring Main Units Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Ring Main Units Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Ring Main Units Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Ring Main Units Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Ring Main Units Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ring Main Units:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Ring Main Units Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ring Main Units Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ring Main Units in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ring Main Units Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Ring Main Units Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Ring Main Units Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 137: Ring Main Units Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Ring Main Units Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Ring Main Units Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Ring Main Units Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Ring Main Units Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Ring Main Units in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Ring Main Units Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Ring Main Units Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Ring Main Units Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Ring Main Units Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Ring Main Units Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Ring Main Units Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Ring Main Units Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Ring Main Units Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Ring Main Units Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Ring Main Units Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Ring Main Units Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Ring Main Units Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Ring Main Units Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Ring Main Units Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Ring Main Units Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Ring Main Units Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Ring Main Units Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Ring Main Units Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Ring Main Units Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Ring Main Units Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Ring Main Units Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Ring Main Units Historic Market by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Ring Main Units Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 175: The Middle East Ring Main Units Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Ring Main Units Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Ring Main Units Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Ring Main Units: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Ring Main Units Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ring Main
Units in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Ring Main Units Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Ring Main Units Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Ring Main Units Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Ring Main Units Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Ring Main Units Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Ring Main Units Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Ring Main Units Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Ring Main Units Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ring Main Units in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Ring Main Units Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Ring Main Units Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Ring Main Units Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Ring Main Units Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Ring Main Units Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Ring Main Units Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Ring Main Units Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Ring Main Units Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Ring Main Units Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Ring Main Units Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Ring Main Units Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Ring Main Units Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Ring Main Units Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Ring Main Units Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Ring Main Units Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Ring Main Units Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Ring Main Units Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 213: Ring Main Units Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 54
