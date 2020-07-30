SEATTLE, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyKick ( skykick.com ) and Keenondots ( keenondots.com ) announce the general availability of SkyKick’s CloudBlue Connector to enable both resellers and distributors on the CloudBlue Commerce platform to create their own unique Microsoft 365 service offerings powered by the SkyKick platform. SkyKick’s CloudBlue Connector will enable partners to transform the customer experience through an intuitive buying experience, integrated cloud transition offerings and automated provisioning.



SkyKick is a global provider of cloud management software for information technology (IT) solution partners. Keenondots is a CloudBlue implementation partner that builds CloudBlue Connectors for ISVs and provides IT solution partners a fully managed and customizable Cloud Automation Platform based on the CloudBlue technology stack. By leveraging application program interfaces (APIs) through the SkyKick Developer program and the Keenondots Cloud Automation practice , SkyKick Cloud Backup and SkyKick Cloud Migration Suites is now available across the entire CloudBlue ecosystem – both as standalone offers and as a bundle with Microsoft 365.

“This collaboration is a prime example of how SkyKick and Keenondots are always innovating to help make our partners more successful,” said Chris Rayner, Vice President of Product Management at SkyKick. “The availability of SkyKick’s CloudBlue Connector will enable our SkyKick Microsoft 365 bundle proposition, and backup and migration products through the CloudBlue ecosystem. SkyKick partners that already use CloudBlue as their cloud commerce platform, can now leverage all the automation of the platform making their customer cloud transformation more efficient than ever.”

“Keenondots is pleased to work in partnership with SkyKick to deliver a platform-as-a-service solution that allows partners to include SkyKick’s industry-leading Cloud Backup and Migration Suite in the solution offering portfolio,” said Coen Korver, CEO of Keenondots. “We share a similar vision when it comes to deeply integrating technologies that create customers experiences for partners to more efficiently deliver their cloud and managed services offerings in a highly profitable manner.”



About SkyKick

SkyKick is a global provider of cloud automation and management software for IT solution partners. Its products help build successful cloud businesses by making it easy and efficient for IT providers to migrate, backup and manage their customers in the cloud. Over 20,000 partners in more than 125 countries use SkyKick’s products to accelerate their cloud business, and the company has won numerous awards including being named a Microsoft Partner of the Year and one of North America’s fastest growing technology companies according to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. SkyKick’s global headquarters is in Seattle, European headquarters is in Amsterdam, and it has offices in Sydney and Tokyo. For more information visit www.skykick.com.



About Keenondots

Keenondots is a Pure-Play-Platform company that provides IT solution partners with a customizable Cloud Automation Platform based on CloudBlue technology. The platform is offered as a managed service and enables partners to fully automate their service delivery and invoicing processes. Keenondots also assists ISVs to enter the CloudBlue ecosystem by helping them with the development of a CloudBlue Connector. Keenondots is based in the Netherlands and is partner of CloudBlue. For more information visit www.keenondots.com.

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue provides a hyperscale platform with hypergrowth products and services that allows providers to launch and manage an omni-product, multi-tier and multi-channel marketplace. With CloudBlue, providers can access and capitalize on a hyperconnected ecosystem of 200+ top-selling vendors, 200+ leading brands and more than 80,000 partners globally. Many of the world’s best-known software and SaaS vendors, digital service providers, technology distributors, tech manufacturers, managed services providers, and value-added resellers rely on CloudBlue’s leading CloudBlue Commerce and CloudBlue Connect platforms to automate, aggregate and sell both their own cloud services as well as those from third-party vendors. CloudBlue powers more than 200 of the world’s largest provider cloud marketplaces, which collectively represent more than 30 million enterprise cloud subscriptions. For more information visit www.cloudblue.com .

