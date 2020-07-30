MIAMI, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3FEO Entertainment , a Coral Gables-based firm, will kick off its first outdoor movie experience on August 14th at the multi-use Drive-in at The Fair - family-styled entertainment programming in pandemic times. The company announced it has partnered with Miami-based Talento Unlimited to handle all sponsorship sales, brand activations and content creation partnerships.

“Drive-In at The Fair” is located on the grounds of the annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair at Coral Way and 109th Avenue. The new venue will showcase classic and family-friendly movies, live concerts, plays and other performances and corporate events while allowing visitors to social distance and enjoy outdoor entertainment from the safety of their cars.

“Our goal is to bring the community and performers together in a way that keeps people safe but allows our entertainment industry to open up,” said George Cabrera, President and CEO of 3FEO Entertainment, the company that will run Drive-In at The Fair.

“This is a way to bring everyone together while meeting the demands of our ‘new normal,’” said Cabrera, referring to public safety guidelines intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Fair’s latest attraction follows a national trend that has seen drive-in theaters making a comeback amid concerns over the coronavirus.

“We’re so excited to work on brand partnerships and sponsor funding for a consumer entertainment venue that will help foster fun for South Florida families left with few safe options during these difficult times. Movies, concerts and just a little popcorn offered with safety in mind can go a long way to easing stress across our community. This experience creates a unique opportunity for brands and organizations to connect with consumers in ways dictated by our ‘new normal,’” said Talento Unlimited Founder Cristy Clavijo-Kish.

Drive-In at The Fair is set to open on August 14th for an adult audience with the classic Miami film - Scarface.

Plans call for allowing up to 260 cars to park at The Fair to watch large video screens in corner areas for easy viewing. The complex will include an outdoor stage for concerts and other live performances. For sponsorship packages and activation strategies please email: team@talentounlimited.com.

Visitors will be assigned numbered parking spaces when they buy their tickets online. They can also order food and beverages from a mobile phone app and have them delivered to their cars.

A second phase calls for building a small circular stage that will be used for standup comedy and more intimate theater performances, Cabrera added.

The Fair is located at 10901 SW 24 Street (Coral Way), Miami.

About George Cabrera/3FEO Entertainment

George Cabrera is a national events and theater producer and business management consultant. He is the President and CEO of 3FEO Entertainment, Inc. in Coral Gables. The company specializes in entertainment, theater, concerts and other entertainment and social events.

Last year, Mr. Cabrera served an executive producer of “The Amparo Experience,” an immersive play about rum makers and the Cuban revolution that became one of Miami’s biggest theatrical hits – running for 8 months to mostly sold-out performances.

Cabrera also served as a Broadway producer of the critically acclaimed 2019 revival “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, at the Broadhurst Theater in NYC. Previously, Mr. Cabrera has produced theater projects, music concerts and branding experiences. For more information, please visit www.3FEO.com .

About Talento Unlimited

Talento Unlimited is a boutique consultancy that develops custom content strategies for its roster of Latino and multicultural content creators and business influencers specializing in food, culture, comedy, music, activism, motivation and empowerment speaking. The team also partners with events and venues to develop sponsorships programs and brand activations that drive revenue, results and ROI. Check out our full roster of services and talent via www.talentounlimited.com

