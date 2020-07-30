United Poly Systems 1” coiled Schedule 40 plastic conduit is among UPS’s first pipes to be certified by NSF International to UL 651A. Photo credit: United Poly Systems, LLC.

United Poly Systems 1” coiled Schedule 40 plastic conduit is among UPS’s first pipes to be certified by NSF International to UL 651A. Photo credit: United Poly Systems, LLC.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Poly Systems, LLC is the first manufacturer to achieve NSF International certification to UL Standard 651A for polyethylene electrical conduit pipe.

The standard requires testing for performance characteristics (including dimensions, crush and impact resistance, and moisture penetration) and evaluation of conduit materials.

NSF International offers certification to UL 651A to meet the increased demand for third-party certification of high density polyethylene (HDPE) electrical conduit. HDPE conduit pipe is often used in applications that require continuous lengths of flexible coil, moisture and corrosion resistance, or ductility at low temperatures.

Certification to UL Standard 651A includes Schedule 40, Schedule 80, EPEC-A and EPEC-B coilable PE conduit and fittings intended for use as rigid nonmetallic raceways for wires and cables in accordance with the National Electrical Code (NEC), NFPA 70.

As part of the certification process, NSF tests products and conducts facility audits. Certified manufacturers must maintain a rigorous in-plant quality control program to assure conduit products comply with the standard on a continuous basis.

“As the plastic conduit market continues growing, so does the need of manufacturers to demonstrate product performance, safety and quality. NSF International is responding by offering certification to UL 651A,” said Nasrin Kashefi, General Manager of NSF’s Plastics program. “NSF has been providing testing and certification services for PVC conduit products for more than 15 years, and we are pleased to announce that United Poly Systems has earned the first NSF certification to this standard for HDPE pipe.”

Products certified by NSF International to UL 651A carry the NSF-NRTL UL 651A mark.

“We at United Poly Systems recognize the importance of the UL 651A listing in the HDPE industry, and we are pleased to have been able to pursue that certification with NSF International. We are also excited to be the first to achieve this listing with NSF and look forward to working with them on certifications in the future,” said Logan Bridges, Executive Vice President, United Poly Systems, LLC.

Certification testing is conducted at NSF’s new 20,000-square-foot Willow Run Laboratory in Ypsilanti, Mich., where plastic products are evaluated for durability, performance and safety for use in drinking water, radiant heating, gas distribution, sprinkler/fire safety, electrical conduit and geothermal systems.

With almost 65 years of serving the plastic industry, NSF International is a leading independent testing and certification organization for plastic materials and piping products, including PE, PE-RT, PEX, PP, ABS, CPVC and PVC among many others.

