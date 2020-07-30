MCLEAN, Va., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services firm, announces that it continues to be recognized for its commitment to a diverse workforce that delivers top outcomes for its consultants and clients worldwide.



DISYS was named to the 2020 list of US and Canada Diversity Firms compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Comprising 147 firms that self-identify as being under diversity ownership, this latest accolade is a testament to the impact that DISYS delivers as a leading force in the staffing industry that puts diversity and inclusion at the center of its mission and operations.

The diverse workforce that DISYS has created is a key driver behind its ability to deliver a Total Talent Solution for its clients across industries on a global scale. Its team leverages its expertise to confidently fill talent and knowledge gaps while supporting organizational growth, and brings new efficiencies in reliably sourcing and managing talent that lowers risk and cost.

“At DISYS, diversity and inclusion are more than just words, they are central elements of our DNA that drives us every day,” CEO Mahfuz Ahmed said. “We know that diverse teams lead to better outcomes, and in lifting as we climb, we embrace the wealth of perspectives diversity brings to our ability to deliver top-quality resources and expertise to bring lasting value to our clients.”

DISYS has been recently recognized by a number of entities for its diversity and inclusion practices. KellyOCG® named DISYS a Top Supplier and Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) included the company on its lists of Diversity Staffing Firms and Top 500 Diversity-Owned Businesses in America. DISYS is a certified MBE and encourages the use of MBE, Women Business Enterprise (WBE), Disabled Business Enterprise (DBE), Small Business Enterprise (SBE), Veteran Business Enterprise (VBE), and Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (SDVBE) subcontractors to support our clients’ participation goals.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com .

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. For more information, please visit www.staffingindustry.com .