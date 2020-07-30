OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) YRC Freight has received the FreightCenter 2019 Diamond Partner of the Year award. FreightCenter, a third-party logistics service provider, selected YRC Freight for this honor because of the company’s ability to deliver flexibility and reliability to supply chains and its leadership as an LTL freight services provider.



“This recognition is an outstanding honor from FreightCenter, as our company’s work aligns perfectly with FreightCenter’s mission to create value for customers through custom shipping solutions,” said Jason Bergman, YRCW Chief Commercial Officer and HNRY Logistics President. “I’m extremely proud of YRCW companies’ employees for the level of service they dedicate to our customers, and I appreciate continued partnership with our customers, who provided such positive feedback on satisfaction and value in FreightCenter’s surveys.”

FreightCenter based Diamond Partner of the Year selection on customer surveys as well as employee surveys that measure LTL carrier service quality, relationships, overall service satisfaction and customer value.

“YRC deserves recognition as a FreightCenter Diamond Partner for their incredible shipping and customer service,” said Matt Brosious, FreightCenter CEO. “Our business relationship is so strong, and working with YRC really helps everyone provide exceptional service to shippers.”

2019 also brought top honors from Inbound Logistics magazine and Women in Trucking, who recognized YRC Freight as a Top 100 Trucker and a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation, respectively. Additionally, YRC Freight was recognized as GlobalTranz 2019 Carrier of the Year, Cross-Border LTL; and DICK’S Sporting Goods Carrier of the Year.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Investor

Contact: Eric Birge

913-696-6108

investor@yrcw.com Media

Contact: Mike Kelley

913-696-6121

mike.kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide