ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A few days ago Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc., (OTCMKTS: DATI) a company known for helping investors and emergent public companies connect partnered with a music app to allow fans to earn money through the possible successes of their favorite artists’ music.



Through an agreement with music company, Vezt Inc., Digital Asset Monetary Network has completed the onboarding of the first intellectual property rights ecosystem where fans can participate in the royalties of their favorite songs as a client-company.

Yep, now you can be a consumer and a ‘mini publisher’ because through Vezt’s blockchain based platform, you can own part of your favorite song and receive money from the royalties. The license holder of the song… the musician, producer, songwriter, etc… simply sells out as little as 1% of the song’s royalty percentage and a buyer can purchase that equity.

Now, Digital Asset Monetary Network will help drive these investor fans.

With over 300 million users streaming over 60 million songs, a very large target market exists for investor fans. Again, Digital Asset Monetary Network has made its name connecting average investors with emergent opportunities that have some sort of social impact, giving this extension into music an organic feel.

Vezt and Digital Asset Monetary Network can certainly name drop if they like. Available in both the Apple and Android app stores, Vezt has featured royalties in songs recorded by Beyoncé, Maroon 5, Lil’ Wayne, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Mac Miller, Jessie J, Sugarland, Ariana Grande, Panic At The Disco!, Nipsey Hussle, Maluma, Missy Elliot, Migos, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and hundreds more.

And while we love the category and elegance of this deal for Digital Asset Monetary Network and Vezt, what I like most is the industry agnostic power it shows for the Company.

What else can Digital Asset Monetary Network do with its ability to connect investors with opportunity?

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

To learn more about DigitalAMN, visit their site at https://digitalamn.com/

About The Emerging Markets Report

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

https://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/otc-markets-sec/

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

DISCLAIMER:

EMC has been paid $150,000 Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC has also agreed to a discretionary budget of 100,000 dollars with Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. Digital Asset Monetary has paid EMC 10,000 dollars from the discretionary budget.

EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer/