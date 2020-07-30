BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) announced today the waiver of covenants on a retail credit facility. The increased covenant flexibility enables BPYU time for its business to recover from the current economic environment.



Under the terms of the amendment, the maximum total indebtedness to value ratio financial maintenance covenant has been eliminated permanently. In addition, the minimum fixed charge coverage ratio is being reduced from its current level.

Nothing in the amendment will prevent BPYU from operating its business as planned, including servicing its indebtedness and maintaining payment of dividends to shareholders looking forward.

The full 8-K can be found at https://bpy.brookfield.com/bpyu/reports-and-filings/regulatory-filings.

About Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in Brookfield Property Partners in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Contact:

Matt Cherry

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 212-417-7488

Email: mathew.cherry@brookfield.com

Kerrie McHugh

Senior Vice President, Communications and Branding

Tel: (212) 618-3469

Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature or depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding our operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.”

Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks incidental to the ownership and operation of real estate properties including local real estate conditions; the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in the countries in which we do business, including as a result of the recent global economic shutdown caused by a novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19; the ability to enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms; business competition; dependence on tenants’ financial condition; the use of debt to finance our business; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchange rates; uncertainties of real estate development or redevelopment; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; risks relating to our insurance coverage; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; potential environmental liabilities; changes in tax laws and other tax related risks; dependence on management personnel; illiquidity of investments; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits therefrom; operational and reputational risks; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes or pandemics/epidemics; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States. In addition, our future results may be impacted by risks associated with the global economic shutdown, and the related global reduction in commerce and travel and substantial volatility in stock markets worldwide, which may result in a decrease of cash flows and impairment losses and/or revaluations on our investments and real estate properties, and we may be unable to achieve our expected returns.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements or information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.