FOLSOM, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc , a digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce IAT Insurance Group (IAT) has selected ClaimsPay, part of the One Inc Digital Payments Platform, to optimize the company's outbound payment capabilities.



Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, IAT is a leading provider of specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance products and surety bonds. Committed to quality service, IAT chose the One Inc Digital Payments Platform not only for the solution’s robust outbound payment capabilities, but also to enhance the customer experience as part of the company’s innovation and sustainability initiative.

The new platform expands IAT’s digital engagement capabilities to include multi-channel communications and event-based messaging, and policyholders can now choose to receive claims payments via ACH bank transfer, instant ClaimsCard™, Push-to-Card, or paper check. Additionally, ClaimsPay’s multi-party payments feature allows IAT to provide secure digital approvals and payments to multiple individuals, vendors, and service providers on a single claim.

"We are so pleased to be working with IAT Insurance as their digital claims payments provider," said Christopher W. Ewing, president and CEO of One Inc. "Our platform will help them enhance the customer experience through secure digital payments, and we look forward to a long partnership, continuing to collaborate and innovate into the future."

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

About IAT Insurance

Certified as a Great Place to Work® for the past two years, IAT Insurance Group is a privately owned, specialty insurance company providing property, casualty and surety products for niche markets. IAT goes to market through eight business units – Commercial Transportation, Specialty, Programs, Inland Marine, Excess Casualty Mid-Market, Reinsurance, IFIC Surety and a newly formed Management Liability division. The IAT Insurance Group companies are rated A- Excellent by A.M. Best. Learn more about the company at iatinsurancegroup.com.