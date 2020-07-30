Pune, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dentures market size is expected to rise remarkably on account of the increasing prevalence of dental issues and periodontal diseases worldwide. Dentures are customized artificial teeth gums that are replaced with lost or removed teeth. They are shaped accordingly as per the oral structure of the patient. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Dentures Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Complete and Partial), By Usage (Removable and Fixed), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market stood at USD 2.33 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2027 by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2027.





What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market and emphasizes on growth parameters such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also throws light on the table of segmentation in detail and lists the names of the leading segments with market figures. The report also lists the names of significant players and the key strategies adopted by them to attain dominance in the market competition. Furthermore, the report discusses the major industry developments, current trends, and other useful facts that will help investors make strategic decisions and accordingly contribute to the market. For more information on the report, log on to the company website.





Market Drivers



Rising Cases of Oral Health Issues Will Add Impetus to Market

Various factors are responsible for dentures market growth. These include a rise in geriatric population, increasing number of dental procedures, the presence of baby boomer population, and a rise in the prevalence of periodontal and edentulism diseases. Besides this, the rising utilization of dental services, further attributed to the increasing number of dental specialists will also aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, there is a decline in the edentulous population in most of the high-income nations on account of the rising awareness about oral health. Additionally, there are limited options available for dental treatment in the middle and low-income nations, which may further hamper the overall market growth in the coming years.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Regional Segmentation



Europe Emerged Dominant with Highest Number of Edentulous Population

Geographically, Europe earned the largest dentures market share with a revenue of USD 878.4 million in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental caries and the growing presence of the edentulous population. In addition to this, a rise in the expenditure on dental procedures and the rising number of dentists are also contributing to the growth of the regional market. Besides this, the market in North America will rise significantly owing to the presence of the baby boomer population and a rise in the average life expectancy. Additionally, the increasing adoption of dentures and amplified expenditure on dental procedures with the presence of superior dental services in the region will help it gather remarkable revenue in the forthcoming years.





Competitive Landscape



Geographical Expansion – Key Objective of Players

Major players operating in this market are engaging in the adoption of new technology and approaches for attracting their consumers in the forthcoming years. A majority of patients obtain their dentures from local labs that offer dental models for the customization of their dentures. Such initiatives will help these players gain a competitive edge in the market. Additionally, companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and other collaborative efforts to maintain their mark in the competition. Furthermore, they are focusing on geographical expansion to exhibit immense growth and revenue generation in the forecast duration.



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Dentures Market are:

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Schaan)

GC Dental (Japan)

Kulzer GmbH (Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.) (Germany)

Modern Dental Group Limited (China)

COLTENE Group (Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

SHOFU Dental GmbH (Germany)

Global Dental Science (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

VITA Zahnfabrik (Germany)

Other Players



Major Industry Developments of the Market Include:

August 2019 – Carbon and Dentsply inaugurated Lucitone Digital Print Denture material system and workflow. This collaborative effort aims at introducing the first dentures that were crafted by Carbon and digitally produced with the material by Dentsply Sirona.

February 2020 – The inLab software 20.0 was launched by Dentsply Sirona. This software justified the customization of digital dentures which proved to be economically reasonable and laboratory oriented.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Insights Prevalence of Edentulism by Key Countries Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Technological Advancements in Dentures New Product Launch (by Major Players)

Global Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Complete Dentures Partial Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Removable Fixed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



