OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $4 million asset-based revolving credit facility for a water bottling company based in California. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the ongoing working capital needs for the company.



The company’s mission is to provide naturally healthy and delicious water with as little environmental impact as possible, while contributing to and promoting conservation and access to clean water.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Gina Mackenzie is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer that brought this new deal to TAB. Gina has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena. Gina can be reached at 973.580.0497 or at gina.mackenzie@tabbank.com .

