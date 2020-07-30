A self-service digital platform influenced by the expressed desires and expectations of customers, BDP GO was designed to enhance and streamline the overall booking process to customers across the globe.

A self-service digital platform influenced by the expressed desires and expectations of customers, BDP GO was designed to enhance and streamline the overall booking process to customers across the globe.

Philadelphia, PA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDP International (BDP), a leading privately owned global logistics and transportation solutions company, has announced the launch of BDP GO: a new self-service platform that connects users to instant freight quotes and bookings. After a highly successful beta testing launch earlier in the year, the platform is now live.

The new platform is ideal for companies who seek greater control of and simplicity within the entire shipping experience. Customers have the ability to manage the ever-evolving complexities of cargo movement while maintaining a complete view of total landed cost.

“As the expectations and needs of BDP’s customers shift with varying micro and macroeconomic forces at play, the demand for self-service capabilities has never been more apparent,” noted Chief Commercial Officer, Lance Malesh. “Our customers seek simplicity, transparency, and innovative methods for the prompt execution of their high velocity shipments. BDP GO provides a single source platform to deliver on these emerging expectations while enhancing and streamlining the overall booking experience.”

BDP GO users can:

Obtain global rates and instant quotes through a quotation engine, 24/7

Compare door-to-door rates for clear and upfront pricing suited for business specifications

Secure Full Container Load (FCL) and Less than Container Load (LCL) bookings with a single click

Receive instant booking confirmation and all applicable documentation

Track and trace cargo movement in real time through every milestone of the shipment cycle

Improve process efficiency and increase bottom line savings

For more information, visit https://www.bdpinternational.com/go.

About BDP International

Headquartered in Philadelphia, BDP International is a leading privately held global logistics and transportation services company based in the U.S. The company serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide and provides a range of services, including ocean, air and ground transportation; lead logistics process analysis, design and management; export freight forwarding; import customs clearance and regulatory compliance; project logistics; warehousing, consolidation and distribution; and its web-based BDP Smart Suite® of shipping transaction/tracking management and visibility applications. For more, visit www.bdpinternational.com.

